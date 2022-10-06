Oktoberfest racing: Kraus uses bold move to win inaugural Super Late Model Knights event

WEST SALEM — The opening night of Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairground Speedway on Thursday was far from the first time Derek Kraus made it three-wide on a restart and it’ll probably be far from the last.

“It’s something you do in the (NASCAR Camping World) Truck Series every single restart,” Kraus said.

On a restart with seven laps to go, Kraus squeezed his No. 9 Super Late Model under the front row of Austin Nason and Nick Panitzke to drive away with the lead and the victory in the 25-lap inaugural Knights of Oktoberfest Super Late Model feature.

“You’ve got to be aggressive,” Kraus said. “I knew I had a good car and I knew it was tough to pass, so I had to be aggressive. I saw an opening and I took it, it worked and everyone stayed clean so it’s a good move in the end.”

The 21-year old from Stratford, Wis., who won the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Championship, beat out Nason and Andrew Morrissey to take home the trophy, a knight’s helmet, and automatically placed them in the Dick Trickle 99 on Friday.

The Oktoberfest Futures feature also earned the winner a guaranteed spot in the Dick Trickle 99. Bryan Keske dominated the race in the No. 81 car, beating second-place Grant Griesbach by over three seconds to the finish line.

Keske of Lakeville, Minn., said the team struggled up until Thursday afternoon finding the right balance on the car, but said it’s a car that can go deep into races like the 33-lap segments of the Dick Trickle 99 and the 200 laps of the ARCA Midwest Tour feature on Sunday.

“We found a couple of things last practice and ran with it from there,” Keske said. “We didn’t qualify all that great in my opinion, but started up front. I knew we had a good long run car and it turns out that’s what we had.”

Dalton Zahr was the fastest qualifier of all Super Late Model drivers on Friday, clocking a 18.498-second lap in Knights qualifying.

LATE MODEL POINTS BATTLE STAYS TIGHT

Entering the day Thursday, Mike Carlson and Brent Kirchner were separated in the NASCAR Weekly Late Model standings by only one point with Carlson ahead. When the final checkered flag dropped Thursday night, Kirchner had taken the lead by a mere four points with two races Friday to determine the championship.

Nick Clements picked up the victory in the first of two Thursday 20-lap features, beating out Jerimy Wagner. Clements — normally driving a Lightning McQueen-inspired No. 8 car — drove a different vehicle to victory lane from his team’s stable than he had been driving all season.

“John Gilbertson owns the car and we talked about doing something different,” Clements said. “We talked it over and figured why buy another car when we had another one sitting there. I’m so thankful for that, it worked out great for our first night.”

Dan Fredrickson edged out Kirchner at the line for third. Carlson finished sixth.

In the second feature race of the night, Fredrickson took the lead away from Ryan Kamish on a restart with four laps to go. Fredrickson collected another Oktoberfest victory to go with the many over the course of his career with Steve Carlson finishing second and Steve Bachman taking third. Kirchner finished seventh, a spot in front of Mike Carlson in eighth.

The No. 36 Late Model was speedy all night, but Fredrickson is still trying to work out the kinks on his Super Late Model that will run the majority of the weekend.

“I didn’t like the way the Super Late Model drove in turns one and two,” Fredrickson said. “We’ll try and work on that a bit. We tried something that didn’t really work, so we’ll work on it tomorrow. That’s a brand new car, just ran it for the first time in practice yesterday so we’re still working on it and getting it sorted out.”