Oktoberfest racing: Majeski wins Dick Trickle 99, Mike Carlson claims La Crosse Late Model title

WEST SALEM — The 15th annual Dick Trickle 99 at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway’s Friday Oktoberfest races came down to one spot in the final segment.

Ty Majeski of Seymour claimed a tiebreaker over Dan Fredrickson of Lakeville, Minnesota by virtue of a third-place finish in the final 33-lap segment, beating Fredrickson in fourth.

Fredrickson won the first segment by virtue of a last lap pass over another former event champion, the late entry of Johnny Sauter. Dalton Zehr won segment two in dominating fashion after taking the top spot on lap eight. Majeski took second.

The final segment was won by Gabe Sommers while the standings were tied at nine points among Majeski and Fredrickson. Majeski — who recently won his first NASCAR national series race at Bristol — beat Fredrickson by just over a second for the third spot to win his third Dick Trickle 99 and become the first to win back-to-back.

Casey Johnson — the ARCA Midwest Tour points leader — finished third in the Trickle 99 standings while Sommers and Andrew Morrissey took fourth and fifth.

The NASCAR Weekly Late Model series finale also saw an intense points battle between Mike Carlson and Brent Kirchner go down to the wire and even beyond the checkered flag. Jacob Goede would claim his third and fourth wins of the season in the respective features, but all eyes were on Kirchner and Carlson with two points separating them heading to the final event.

Kirchner placed third and Carlson placed sixth in the fourth and final Late Model feature of the weekend, appearing to secure Kirchner the championship. However, failed post-race inspection would ultimately disqualify Kirchner, putting him dead last in 26th and making Carlson the official series champion with a runner-up and fifth-place finish on the final night.

Kirchner finished 40 points back in the standings while Steve Bachman finished third, 52 points back. Nick Clements, a night after claiming his first win of the season, finished second in the final feature to win the track’s Chase championship.

Dillon Sellner of Randolph, Minnesota had a field day in the Area Sportsmen event, first setting a new track record in qualifying before making a pass for the lead with three to go in the feature for a win at Oktoberfest. Devin Schmidt finished second while Ron Vandermier Jr. took third.

Racing on Saturday at La Crosse starts at 5 p.m. and features the season finale for the Big 8 Late Model Series, the Mid-Am Racing Series and the Midwest Dash Series. Also, the Midwest Truck Series will run its penultimate race of the season while the ARCA Midwest Tour will set the order for Sunday’s 200-lap main event.