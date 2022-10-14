Oktoberfest racing: Morrissey holds off Kraus to win second Oktoberfest title (copy)

WEST SALEM — The last time Andrew Morrissey won the Oktoberfest championship in 2018, he crossing the finish line fourth and made up spots after technical inspections disqualified the drivers ahead of him.

Morrissey returned to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway this season and had a more satisfactory victory, leading the majority of the day and winning the ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 on Sunday.

“This is a lot cooler way to win,” Morrissey said.

On an afternoon where restarts spelled trouble, Morrissey drove away from second-place finisher Derek Kraus on a restart with 15 laps to go.

“We had the car really set up for longer runs because this is a race that usually gets drawn out and goes a long way until the yellows,” Morrissey said. “Everything worked out well for us. We had a nice long run there at the end, so I was able to pull away a little bit.”

Casey Johnson finished third in his effort to defend the Oktoberfest title. While he didn’t retain the crown as Oktoberfest champion, the podium finish provided Johnson a high note on the way to securing his third ARCA Midwest Tour series championship.

Gabe Sommers finished fifth in the race, go enough to finished second in the point standings. The No. 15 of Sommers passed Dan Fredrickson on lap 29 and commanded the lead until Johnson took over before a caution on lap 58.

Dalton Zehr was sent spinning in front of the pack in turn three on the restart, sending cars scrambling in a wreck that collected at least nine other cars, including four-time Oktoberfest champion Dan Fredrickson.

While the fast qualifier of the weekend and West Salem-native Matt Henderson was force to retire due to damage — along with former Dick Trickle 99 winner Chris Weinkauf and others ¬— but Zehr rebounded to finish fourth and Fredrickson finished eighth.

Ty Majeski was part of the Midwest Challenge where he’d earn a $17,684 bonus if he won from the rear of the field. Majeski had worked his way to the front, passing Morrissey for the lead with 64 laps remaining.

A mechanical issue saw the leader Majeski stall out on a restart with 40 laps to go, giving the lead to Kraus. Majeski’s crew would diagnose and fix the issue before losing any laps and recovered for a sixth-place finish.

A crash with Shaun Schcel and Nick Panitzke in the turn four Styrofoam barriers required a red flag for clean up, but Morrissey made the pass on Kraus for the lead with 30 laps to go after the restart. It was the 11th and final lead change of the day with Morrissey being the dominant of seven different leaders.

“It was an awesome race,” Morrissey said. “We were going back-and-forth the whole time. I was just trying to be patient and use my head. I’m just so proud of the guys and the work they put in all weekend.”

Sparta-native Harley Janakowski won the ARCA Midwest Tour Rookie of the Year honors with a 19th place finish.

The Cratetoberfest 602 feature, Tom Carlson stayed ahead of a 10-car pileup to win his first Oktoberfest feature since 1992 when he won the Oktoberfest main event. Tim Sargent finished second and Larry Bolster Jr took third.

Steve Rubeck won the Upper Midwest Vintage Series feature with Jim Kulseth finishing second and Brian Lee taking third.

The final day of Oktoberfest also marked the last at-track events for three key members of the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway team, including general manager Chuck Deery who’s retiring from the sport after more than 50 years.

“I’d been doing this for 50 years every summer and every Saturday I’ve been committed to working in this industry,” Deery said. “It’s time for a change for me.”

Announcers Dan Deicher and Billy “Doc” Niles also called their final races after several seasons together with Deicher having called races in La Crosse for 16 years.