Bill Coburn was all for his daughter challenging herself by competing in a national track and field meet while attending high school.
But he also wanted their trip from Crested Butte, Colorado, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to be worthwhile.
“I was going there to run the 800 (-meter run),” Emma Coburn said while waiting to board an airplane in California on Monday. “Dad said he didn’t want to go from Colorado to Albuquerque for me to run two laps, so we looked at the schedule to see what else there was.
“We saw the steeplechase. I’d seen it once and didn’t really know anything about it, but I signed up for it.”
Coburn, an Olympic medalist who is in La Crosse to run the Firecracker 4-mile on Thursday, said she fell in love with the event immediately.
“I tried it, and it’s been my baby ever since,” said Coburn, who eventually competed for the University of Colorado and won a world championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the United States in 2017.
Coburn never anticipated being a world champion until the required visuals of positive thinking while training for the London meet. It hadn’t taken Coburn long to become one of the best in the world, but her winning performance of 9 minutes, 2.58 seconds there showed she was the best.
“That was never something I thought about when I was younger,” Coburn said of the world championship. “I never even thought I would run in college. I didn’t really like running until I met Joe (Bosshard).”
Bosshard is an Aquinas High School graduate who also ran at Colorado. Coburn said the two met when she was a senior in high school, and Bosshard’s love for running rubbed off on her.
While the steeplechase was initially appealing due to the overall athletic skill necessary. Runners start in standing position and have to navigate 28 hurdle jumps and seven water pits. They must go over all hurdles and over or through each water pit.
Coburn said it was a good fit with her jumping ability, but the running became a strength through workouts with Bosshard, who is now her husband and coach.
“This was a slow and steady progression for me,” Coburn said of turning into an Olympic bronze medalist at the 2016 Games in Rio, then a world champion in London a year later. “As I got a little better, the goals and dreams started to get bigger and bigger.”
Coburn’s steeplechase reality was also much different than that of any other American woman before her. She was the country’s first to even medal in the event at the Olympics and its first world champion.
Coburn, 28, isn’t done, either.
She is a regular on the IAAF Diamond League circuit, which is a series of meets that include the best runners in the world. Coburn fell at Sunday’s Prefontaine Classic at Stanford University but managed to turn in a second-place finish with a time of 9:04.9. Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech won in 8:55.58.
“The Diamond League is big for us, and it always has the top 10 or 12 runners in the world,” Bosshard said. “She was second-fastest, and this was the second race of the year. We aren’t pushing it too hard yet and have the U.S. Championships coming up.”
The U.S. Championships are in Des Moines on July 25-26, and Coburn will be there looking for a big performance to build on for the world championships at the end of September and beginning of October in Qatar.
Coburn doesn’t have to worry about qualifying for Qatar because her championship from 2017 automatically gives her a spot in the field.
But those meets are the future, and Coburn is ready for a weekend in what she calls her second home. There is a family wedding on Saturday to follow Thursday morning’s run and some holiday celebration — and training — in between before heading back home to Boulder, Colorado next week.
“Joe usually gets back (to La Crosse) twice a year and me once, and it’s going to be fun to do something and be part of the La Crosse running community,” Coburn said. “I look forward to being in the Firecracker 4-mile and just being part of a community that feels like a second home now.”
