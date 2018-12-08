Joe Armbruster, db, jr., Westby; Ethan Bible, wr, sr., Black River Falls; Bryce Burns, lb, jr., G-E-T; Kyle Cavanaugh, wr, sr., Caledonia; Nick Church, wr, sr., Sparta; Steven Cross, rb, sr., Central; Trevor Daffinson, ol, so., G-E-T; Evan Denstad, lb, sr., Caledonia; Hadden Diehlmann, dl, sr., Bangor; Bucky Dwyer, ol, sr., Brookwood.
Garrett Eddy, rb, sr., G-E-T; Sam Fernberg, dl, sr., Prairie du Chien; Adam Gill, p, sr., Blair-Taylor; Alex Gluch, qb, sr., Westby; Ben Goodwin, dl, sr., Central; Damien Hernandez, wr, sr., Tomah; Brett Holden, fb, jr., Holmen; Nate Hruza, lb, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Mac Huebner, dl, sr., Arcadia; Weston Kabat, ol, sr., Westby.
Kevin Koelbl, rb, sr., Holmen; Mason Kramer, wr, jr., Prairie du Chien; Austin Larson, qb, jr., Onalaska; Nathan Lubinsky, rb, jr., Onalaska; Alex Magnuson, ol, sr., Logan; Henry Marriott, dl, jr., Brookwood; Dawson Marshall, te, sr., Westby; Ryan McGrath, ol, sr., Prairie du Chien; Brandon Merfeld, wr, sr., Aquinas; Jaytin Millen, rb, sr., Houston.
Jack Mulvaney, db, sr., Brookwood; Chase Patzner, p, jr., Arcadia; Kaden Pedretti, qb, jr., De Soto; Seth Peterson, lb, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Garet Pfaff, ol, sr., Sparta; Trevor Rebhahn, rb, jr., De Soto; Ben Riter, lb, jr., Prairie du Chien; Tanner Rynes, rb, sr., Brookwood; Sam Saner, ol, sr., Viroqua; Ryan Schlimgen, ol, sr., West Salem; Christian Schneider, dl, sr., Viroqua.
Michael Schweisthal, wr, jr., Arcadia; Jacob Servais, lb, sr., Central; Jake Sikora, lb, sr., De Soto; Logan Smith, a-p, jr., Blair-Taylor; Kyle Stair, ol, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Joe Wopat, db, sr., West Salem; Nom Yang, ol, jr., Onalaska; Cole Ziegler, db, sr., G-E-T.
