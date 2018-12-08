KICKER
Jonah Johnson, Holmen, sr.
Went 6-for-11 on field-goal attempts and made 32 of 33 extra points for a team that won the MVC outright championship. … Field goals made came from distances of 28, 32, 39, 37, 32 and 24 yards and one of them came as time expired to beat Central. … Will kick at UW-Platteville.
PUNTER
Tyler Harris, Logan, sr.
Averaged 36 yards a punt. … Had 28 punts for 1,032 yards. … Pinned opponent inside the 20-yard line 11 times. … Made 28 of 30 extra points and booted two field goals. … His 41-yard field goal in the closing seconds beat Sparta 30-29. ALL-PURPOSE
Carter Horstman, Bangor, jr.
AP All-State honorable mention. … Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year. … Ran for 1,776 yards on 264 carries and scored 23 times. … Attained 100 rushing yards in 11 of the 13 games played. … Scored three touchdowns and four two-point conversions against Hillsboro on Sept. 14. … He also led the Cardinals with 95 receiving yards. … Had 106 total tackles and one interception as a linebacker.