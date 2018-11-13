Try 1 month for 99¢

BOWLING

ALL STAR

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Twisted Spirits 1834 (661)

Individual: Barb Lease 512, Shelly Reed 484, Dianne Jolivette 481, Marcia Gourley 470, Yvonne Spafford 188.

BIG RIVER

Team: The Belligerents 3004 (1008)

Individual: Steve Langer 739 (279), Jordan Podella 726, Terry Welch 694, Joe Kostuchowski 669.

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: Weiss | Bush Auto Body 3534, Recovery Room 1205

Individual: Chaz Callan 755, Steve Franke 748, Jason martin 748, Dennis Bissen 711.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Double Deuce 1396 (495)

Individual: Randy Blumentritt 686, Mike Stellick 661, Ray Ferguson 558, Barb Manninger 490.

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1528 (531)

Individual: Shari Holliday 523, Kelli Holliday 523, Jane Reinl 492, Linda Westphal 490.

