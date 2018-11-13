BOWLING
ALL STAR
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Twisted Spirits 1834 (661)
Individual: Barb Lease 512, Shelly Reed 484, Dianne Jolivette 481, Marcia Gourley 470, Yvonne Spafford 188.
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 3004 (1008)
Individual: Steve Langer 739 (279), Jordan Podella 726, Terry Welch 694, Joe Kostuchowski 669.
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: Weiss | Bush Auto Body 3534, Recovery Room 1205
Individual: Chaz Callan 755, Steve Franke 748, Jason martin 748, Dennis Bissen 711.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Double Deuce 1396 (495)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 686, Mike Stellick 661, Ray Ferguson 558, Barb Manninger 490.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1528 (531)
Individual: Shari Holliday 523, Kelli Holliday 523, Jane Reinl 492, Linda Westphal 490.
