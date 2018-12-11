BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Twisted Spirits 1960 (691)
Individual: Laura Cunliffe 539, Yvonne Spafford 509 (222), Shelly Reed 511, Vana Miller 507.
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 3069 (1066)
Individual: Steve Langer 825 (300), Al Blakley 724, Jordan Podella 714, Jonn Ness 696.
