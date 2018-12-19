Try 1 month for 99¢

BOWLING

ALL STAR

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Glass Interiors 1941 (671)

Individual: Herta Ludwig 538, Vana Miller 531, Marcia Gourley 515 (220), Michele Cook 514.

BIG RIVER

Team: Four Gables 2811, Lloyd's Boys 1021.

Individual: Jon Ness 678 (238), Steve Langer 660, Maria Miller 630.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2294 (769)

Individual: Mary Linden 560, Lisa Johnson 492 (211), Jan Stanienda 485.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Silly Sally 1889 (649)

Individual: Courtney Nelson 624 (222), Gayle Dolle 568, Olivia Beeskau 498, Jean Waraxa 494.

UNWINDERS

Team: Noffke 1690 (623)

Individual: Karen Sampson 509 (181), Jill Veitz 435, Roseann Brown 428, Connie Flottmeier 411.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2809, Jon and Tina's Team 961.

Individual: Terry McKinney 724 (266), Warren Johnson 702 (264), Josh Ghelfi 679, Joe Jensen 672.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.