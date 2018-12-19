BOWLING
ALL STAR
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Glass Interiors 1941 (671)
Individual: Herta Ludwig 538, Vana Miller 531, Marcia Gourley 515 (220), Michele Cook 514.
BIG RIVER
Team: Four Gables 2811, Lloyd's Boys 1021.
Individual: Jon Ness 678 (238), Steve Langer 660, Maria Miller 630.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2294 (769)
Individual: Mary Linden 560, Lisa Johnson 492 (211), Jan Stanienda 485.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Silly Sally 1889 (649)
Individual: Courtney Nelson 624 (222), Gayle Dolle 568, Olivia Beeskau 498, Jean Waraxa 494.
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1690 (623)
Individual: Karen Sampson 509 (181), Jill Veitz 435, Roseann Brown 428, Connie Flottmeier 411.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2809, Jon and Tina's Team 961.
Individual: Terry McKinney 724 (266), Warren Johnson 702 (264), Josh Ghelfi 679, Joe Jensen 672.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.