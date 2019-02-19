Try 1 month for 99¢

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE

Team: Twisted Spirits 1917 (698)

Individual: Marcia Gourley 513 (192), Michele Cook 503, Barb Lease 485, Paula Stephan 483

BIG RIVER

Team: The Belligerents 2847, Smader Insurance (1035)

Individual: Steve Langer 759, Al Blakley 753, Tyler Baker 697 (279), Ryan Root 688

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Ebowla 1884, Team 6 (671)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 676 (246), Chris Pintz 628, Hope Lyga 421, Maddie Sweeney 409

COULETTE

Team: S&S Cycle 1998, Coulee Golf Bowl (727)

Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 590, Jenny Luce 583 (223), Tina Peek 579, Kaylene Hanson 571

COULEE

Team: Silverado 3606, Coulee Golf Bowl (1234)

Individual: Todd Randall 704, Mike Hanifl 693, Don Luce 693, Tony Cox 684

RECREATION, TENNIS

Coulee Region Tennis Association

Saturday's Results

Singles

Paul Leithold def Rob Clark 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Holman def. Morgan Thill 7-5, 6-1; Lauren Witt def Mai Song Xiong 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

Brian Day, Nicole Hoff def Janeen Day, Mark Hoff 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Tayler Garves, Todd Garves def Tung Ouy, Tim Syring 6-4, 6-4; Randy Moseng, Andy Seithamer def Paul Holman, Rich Levinger 7-6, 3-6, 10-7 (tb); Lyell Montgomery, Shirley Yuan def Nick Berry, Sally Ruud 7-6, 6-4; Rob Jordan, Sam Smith def Dan Bodelson, John Hildebrandt 6-3, 6-4; Jim Lean, Bette Smith def Amy Valentine, John Zhou 6-0, 3-6, 6-2; Peter Fleming, Russell Heise def Kenny Mach, Kao Xiong 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 (tb); Sandy Cleary, Betsy Fowler def Kimberly Phillips, Laura Reutlinger 5-7, 7-5, 7-3 (tb) (time.)

Sunday's Results

Singles

Austin Fortun def Joe O’Flaherty 8-6, 6-0; Madigan Freng def Jenna Carns 6-4, 6-4; Joey Griebel def Tony Nguyen 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 (tb) (time); Delaney Gelder def Haley Radtke 6-2, 6-1; Sam Gelder def Ryan Emerich 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Josh Fortun, Mike O’Neill def Mike Fahey, Vikas Patnaik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def Yao Yin, Shirley Yuan 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 (tb) (time); Leah Dietrich, Dan Ecklund def Mary Aschenbrenner, Laura O’Neill 6-2, 6-2; John Aschenbrenner, Kumar Kommireddi def Dave Mills, Frank Schwarz 5-7, 7-6, 11-9 (tb); Don Harvey, Mark Gilles def Kyle Backstrand, Garin Griebel 7-6, 6-3; Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin def Jay Yoo, Michelle Yoo 6-2, 6-2; Shira Busch, Avery Schams def Michael Emerich, Michael Hinman 6-2, 6-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.