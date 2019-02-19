BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI LEAGUE
Team: Twisted Spirits 1917 (698)
Individual: Marcia Gourley 513 (192), Michele Cook 503, Barb Lease 485, Paula Stephan 483
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 2847, Smader Insurance (1035)
Individual: Steve Langer 759, Al Blakley 753, Tyler Baker 697 (279), Ryan Root 688
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Ebowla 1884, Team 6 (671)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 676 (246), Chris Pintz 628, Hope Lyga 421, Maddie Sweeney 409
COULETTE
Team: S&S Cycle 1998, Coulee Golf Bowl (727)
Individual: Ellyn Sosalla 590, Jenny Luce 583 (223), Tina Peek 579, Kaylene Hanson 571
COULEE
Team: Silverado 3606, Coulee Golf Bowl (1234)
Individual: Todd Randall 704, Mike Hanifl 693, Don Luce 693, Tony Cox 684
RECREATION, TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
Saturday's Results
Singles
Paul Leithold def Rob Clark 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Holman def. Morgan Thill 7-5, 6-1; Lauren Witt def Mai Song Xiong 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Brian Day, Nicole Hoff def Janeen Day, Mark Hoff 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Tayler Garves, Todd Garves def Tung Ouy, Tim Syring 6-4, 6-4; Randy Moseng, Andy Seithamer def Paul Holman, Rich Levinger 7-6, 3-6, 10-7 (tb); Lyell Montgomery, Shirley Yuan def Nick Berry, Sally Ruud 7-6, 6-4; Rob Jordan, Sam Smith def Dan Bodelson, John Hildebrandt 6-3, 6-4; Jim Lean, Bette Smith def Amy Valentine, John Zhou 6-0, 3-6, 6-2; Peter Fleming, Russell Heise def Kenny Mach, Kao Xiong 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 (tb); Sandy Cleary, Betsy Fowler def Kimberly Phillips, Laura Reutlinger 5-7, 7-5, 7-3 (tb) (time.)
Sunday's Results
Singles
Austin Fortun def Joe O’Flaherty 8-6, 6-0; Madigan Freng def Jenna Carns 6-4, 6-4; Joey Griebel def Tony Nguyen 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 (tb) (time); Delaney Gelder def Haley Radtke 6-2, 6-1; Sam Gelder def Ryan Emerich 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Josh Fortun, Mike O’Neill def Mike Fahey, Vikas Patnaik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def Yao Yin, Shirley Yuan 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 (tb) (time); Leah Dietrich, Dan Ecklund def Mary Aschenbrenner, Laura O’Neill 6-2, 6-2; John Aschenbrenner, Kumar Kommireddi def Dave Mills, Frank Schwarz 5-7, 7-6, 11-9 (tb); Don Harvey, Mark Gilles def Kyle Backstrand, Garin Griebel 7-6, 6-3; Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin def Jay Yoo, Michelle Yoo 6-2, 6-2; Shira Busch, Avery Schams def Michael Emerich, Michael Hinman 6-2, 6-2.
