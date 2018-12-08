BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT
Team: Just One More 2569, Here 4 Beer (923)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 724 (268), Dean Deick 712, Jason Abraham 707, Joe Kostuchowski 681, Matt Kiser (268)
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Dunns Accounting 2866 (1025)
Individual: Adam Oyer 756 (279), Steve Langer 744, Jason Abraham 706, Matt Bell 679
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Abts Computer 2172 (793)
Individual: Alex Powell 748, Joe Jensen 705 (299), Bobbie Grubb 605, Raven Haas 521
AFTER FIVE
Team: Shady Ladies 1800 (635)
Individual: Judy Cobb 506 (206), Karen Jansky 486, Gretchen Reinsvold 470, Mary Beal 448
TAVERN
Team: The Driftless Gobblers 3364 (1204)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 698 (268), Mike Wagoner 662, Bret Mitchell 659, Jon Ness 653
BANGOR LANES
FRIDAY ROLLERS
Individual: Ryan Tenner 673, Ray Greene 662, Stephanie Tollefson 470, Penny Greene 417
EWES AND RAMS
Individual: Barry McDonald 606, Corne Klos 591, Sandi Johnson 479, Lisa Beron 448
CLASSIC
Team: Ray’s Barber Shop 2580 (877)
Individual: Nick Johnson 654 (237), Randy Tenner 622, Chris Doszak 617, Tom Langrehr 608
AMERICAN
Team: Mobile Medical 2608, Bangor Lanes (918)
Individual: Bryant LeJeune 664, Dave Steiger 662, Matt Garves 650, Ryan Tenner 621
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: Hannah’s Girls 2545 (900)
Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 766 (276), Kathy Solberg 605, Tracy Shendel 566, April Elliott 528, Staci Tenner 528
NATIONAL
Team: Overtime Pub 2624 (909)
Individual: Cole Brenstein 720 (300), Mark Elliott 711, Randy Tenner 709, Ben Hesselberg 639
NATIONAL
Team: Augie's Bar 2717, Paul’s HT (927)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 741 (259), Randy Tenner 699, Nate Reetz 651, Troy Severson 605
MERRY MIXERS
Individual: Ryan Tenner 657, Terry Beron 560, Kristen Small 488, Julie Tenner 473
CLASSIC
Team: Tractor Central 2571 (952)
Individual: Stan Dwyer 652 (245), Ryan Tenner 642, Ken Thielker 596, Corne Klos 585
AMERICAN
Team: Bangor Lanes 2681, Brenengen Auto (922)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 713, Jeff Heuer 678, Stan Dwyer 659 (258), Matt Garves 647
NATIONAL
Team: Paul’s HT/AC 2588 (930)
Individual: Nate Reetz 717, Tony Kaiser 691 (256), Jesse Kassera 644, Troy Severson 624
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: Vaults 2504, Housewarmings (868)
Individual: Tracy Schendel 645 (246), Holly Jenks 581, Mary Severson 577, Kathy Solberg 561
CLASSIC
Team: Proline Auto 2741, Langrehr Masonry (963)
Individual: Neil Klos 623, Corne Klos 620, Ken Clements 614, Steve Plenge 596
AMERICAN
Team: Brenengen Auto 2574 (967)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 697, Stan Dwyer 656, Bryant LeJeune 613, Matt Garves 594
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: Rumors Bar 2563 (915)
Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 702 (256), Tracy Schendel 549, Melissa Hehl 543, Cindy McDonald 538
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Flash 2794 (999)
Individual: Brad Schaller 706, Kyle Jirsa 690, Dale Butterfield 665, Greg Ziehme 647
TRI CITY
Team: Brad Sime Carpentry 3457 (1215)
Individual: Mark Eagy 668 (255), Todd Limberg 665, Dennis Burnikel 656, Greg Espenes 651
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Elephant Ears 2277, Apple Fritters (791)
Individual: Diane Shuda 521 (213), Sandie Grossbier 519, Sharon Mahlum 513, Jean Waraxa 496
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Slackers 2773, Lane Rangers (977)
Individual: Todd Dale 691 (265), Mark Eagy 649, Jason Oliver 637, Mike Hanson 627
COULEE
Team: Designing Jewelers 3551, GECU (1250)
Individual: Don Luce 763, Tony Cox 729, Josh Ghelfi 719, Lucas Wavra 681
COULETTE
Team: Edward Jones 1978 (697)
Individual: Carrie Olson 600, Brittany Thurston 580, Courtney Nelson 548, Jenny Luce 543
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: JADZ 1828 (653)
Individual: Lucas Oelfke 532 (211), Chris Pintz 518, Hope Lyga 450, Maddie Sweeney 429
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT
Team: Halfnuts 2778, Beernuts (998)
Individual: Mitch Shaker 635, Dale Seelon 634, Dan Pintz 620
SOUTH LANES ALL STAR LEAGUE
Team: Tune-Ups 2684 (912)
Individual: Tony Cox 761, Rob Warren 743, Marc Manninger 733, Andy Mills 724
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.