High school

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Sussex Hamilton (5);16-1;77;2

2, Madison East (3);11-3;73;3

3, Kimberly;13-2;58;5

4, Brookfield East;12-3;47;8

5, Mequon Homestead;12-2;42;6

6, Brookfield Central;11-4;40;1

7, Hartland Arrowhead;11-3;36;7

8, Madison La Follette;13-3;29;9

tie, Waukesha West;13-2;29;4

10, West Allis Central;12-2;3;NR

tie, Racine Park;8-3;3;NR

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.

DIVISION 2

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Nicolet (7);14-1;70;1

2, La Crosse Central;12-2;63;2

3, Westosha Central;12-1;55;4

4, East Troy;12-1;35;7

5, Onalaska;13-3;34;6

6, Mount Horeb;13-3;32;8

7, GB Southwest;13-1;30;3

8, Milw. Washington;11-5;25;5

9, Kaukauna;12-3;19;10

10, Milw. Madison;12-3;15;9

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Bay View 6, Milwaukee Vincent 1.

DIVISION 3

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Waupun (4);13-1;65;2

2, Racine St. Cat’s (2);13-3;59;T5

3, St. John’s Mil. (1);12-1;56;3

4, Green. Martin Luth. (1);13-3;55;1

5, Stratford;15-0;40;T5

6, Lake Country Luth.;10-2;37;4

7, Brookfield Acad,;11-3;22;9

8, Platteville;10-3;20;7

9, WB Dominican;10-5;13;10

10, Lake Mills;12-4;8;8

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Southern Door 1.

DIVISION 4

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Manitowoc Ronc. (7);15-0;70;1

2, Darlington;14-0;62;2

3, Oshkosh Lourdes;12-1;54;4

4, Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;48;5

5, Clear Lake;14-1;38;3

6, New Glarus;14-2;35;7

7, Howards Grove;14-1;33;6

8, Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;21;8

9, Fennimore;13-2;14;10

10, Mineral Point;9-5;7;9

Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.

DIVISION 5

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Sheboygan Luth. (7);16-0;70;1

2, Randolph;14-0;62;2

3, Bangor;12-1;54;3

4, Marsh. Columbus;14-1;45;5

5, Hustisford;13-1;41;6

6, Wauzeka;14-1;37;7

7, Blair-Taylor;13-1;26;4

8, Almond-Bancroft;12-2;21;9

9, Wild Rose;12-3;18;10

10, Rio;12-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Milw. King (4);13-3;66;1

2, Mukwonago (2);15-1;62;3

3, Bay Port (1);17-0;61;2

4, Oak Creek;15-2;49;4

5, Appleton East;13-2;36;7

6, Sun Prairie;14-3;35;8

7, Germantown;13-3;26;5

8, Milwaukee DSHA;13-3;19;6

9, Hart. Arrowhead;11-5;11;NR

10, Kimberly;13-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.

DIVISION 2

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Beaver Dam (7);16-1;70;1

2, Monona Grove;15-1;62;3

3, Slinger;14-1;49;4

4, NB Eisenhower;15-2;47;2

5, Whitefish Bay;14-1;43;5

6, Hortonville;13-3;36;6

7, Pewaukee;14-4;33;7

8, West Ben West;11-3;21;8

9, Milw. Pius XI;13-5;12;9

10, Monroe;11-5;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.

DIVISION 3

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Laconia (6);16-0;69;1

2, Amherst (1);14-1;63;2

3, Marshall;13-2;55;3

4, Prairie du Chien;16-0;46;3

5, G-E-T;15-1;44;5

6, Shoreland Luth.;14-1;32;7

7, Kewaunee;15-1;23;8

8, Amery;15-1;13;10

tie, Freedom;14-2;13;6

10, Wisconsin Dells;12-3;12;9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.

DIVISION 4

;Record;Points;Previous

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1

2, Colby;16-0;62;2

3, Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;54;3

4, Mishocot;16-1;46;4

5, Howards Grove;16-1;44;5

6, Racine Lutheran;13-2;28;T6

7, Durand;13-1;24;T6

8, Milw. Science;11-5;20;9

9, Mineral Point;13-3;15;10

10, Colfax;12-3;12;8

Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Eau Claire Regis 2.

DIVISION 5

;Record;Points;Previous

1, Black Hawk (6);16-0;69;1

2, Clayton (1);17-0;64;2

3, River Ridge;12-2;52;3

4, Wausau Newman;15-3;44;6

5, Wauzeka;13-1;38;8

6, Randolph;14-3;36;9

7, Fall River;13-3;28;4

8, Wausaukee;13-2;18;7

9, Oneida Nation;13-2;13;5

10, WR Assumption;14-4;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.