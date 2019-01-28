High school
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Sussex Hamilton (5);16-1;77;2
2, Madison East (3);11-3;73;3
3, Kimberly;13-2;58;5
4, Brookfield East;12-3;47;8
5, Mequon Homestead;12-2;42;6
6, Brookfield Central;11-4;40;1
7, Hartland Arrowhead;11-3;36;7
8, Madison La Follette;13-3;29;9
tie, Waukesha West;13-2;29;4
10, West Allis Central;12-2;3;NR
tie, Racine Park;8-3;3;NR
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.
DIVISION 2
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Nicolet (7);14-1;70;1
2, La Crosse Central;12-2;63;2
3, Westosha Central;12-1;55;4
4, East Troy;12-1;35;7
5, Onalaska;13-3;34;6
6, Mount Horeb;13-3;32;8
7, GB Southwest;13-1;30;3
8, Milw. Washington;11-5;25;5
9, Kaukauna;12-3;19;10
10, Milw. Madison;12-3;15;9
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Bay View 6, Milwaukee Vincent 1.
DIVISION 3
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Waupun (4);13-1;65;2
2, Racine St. Cat’s (2);13-3;59;T5
3, St. John’s Mil. (1);12-1;56;3
4, Green. Martin Luth. (1);13-3;55;1
5, Stratford;15-0;40;T5
6, Lake Country Luth.;10-2;37;4
7, Brookfield Acad,;11-3;22;9
8, Platteville;10-3;20;7
9, WB Dominican;10-5;13;10
10, Lake Mills;12-4;8;8
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Southern Door 1.
DIVISION 4
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Manitowoc Ronc. (7);15-0;70;1
2, Darlington;14-0;62;2
3, Oshkosh Lourdes;12-1;54;4
4, Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;48;5
5, Clear Lake;14-1;38;3
6, New Glarus;14-2;35;7
7, Howards Grove;14-1;33;6
8, Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;21;8
9, Fennimore;13-2;14;10
10, Mineral Point;9-5;7;9
Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.
DIVISION 5
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Sheboygan Luth. (7);16-0;70;1
2, Randolph;14-0;62;2
3, Bangor;12-1;54;3
4, Marsh. Columbus;14-1;45;5
5, Hustisford;13-1;41;6
6, Wauzeka;14-1;37;7
7, Blair-Taylor;13-1;26;4
8, Almond-Bancroft;12-2;21;9
9, Wild Rose;12-3;18;10
10, Rio;12-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Milw. King (4);13-3;66;1
2, Mukwonago (2);15-1;62;3
3, Bay Port (1);17-0;61;2
4, Oak Creek;15-2;49;4
5, Appleton East;13-2;36;7
6, Sun Prairie;14-3;35;8
7, Germantown;13-3;26;5
8, Milwaukee DSHA;13-3;19;6
9, Hart. Arrowhead;11-5;11;NR
10, Kimberly;13-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay Preble 5, De Pere 4, Middleton 3, Madison La Follette 1, Madison Memorial 1.
DIVISION 2
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Beaver Dam (7);16-1;70;1
2, Monona Grove;15-1;62;3
3, Slinger;14-1;49;4
4, NB Eisenhower;15-2;47;2
5, Whitefish Bay;14-1;43;5
6, Hortonville;13-3;36;6
7, Pewaukee;14-4;33;7
8, West Ben West;11-3;21;8
9, Milw. Pius XI;13-5;12;9
10, Monroe;11-5;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, South Milwaukee 1, Milwaukee Washington 1.
DIVISION 3
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Laconia (6);16-0;69;1
2, Amherst (1);14-1;63;2
3, Marshall;13-2;55;3
4, Prairie du Chien;16-0;46;3
5, G-E-T;15-1;44;5
6, Shoreland Luth.;14-1;32;7
7, Kewaunee;15-1;23;8
8, Amery;15-1;13;10
tie, Freedom;14-2;13;6
10, Wisconsin Dells;12-3;12;9
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Platteville 5, Greendale Martin Luther 4, Prescott 1.
DIVISION 4
;Record;Points;Previous
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);17-0;70;1
2, Colby;16-0;62;2
3, Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;54;3
4, Mishocot;16-1;46;4
5, Howards Grove;16-1;44;5
6, Racine Lutheran;13-2;28;T6
7, Durand;13-1;24;T6
8, Milw. Science;11-5;20;9
9, Mineral Point;13-3;15;10
10, Colfax;12-3;12;8
Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Necedah 3, Eau Claire Regis 2.
DIVISION 5
;Record;Points;Previous
1, Black Hawk (6);16-0;69;1
2, Clayton (1);17-0;64;2
3, River Ridge;12-2;52;3
4, Wausau Newman;15-3;44;6
5, Wauzeka;13-1;38;8
6, Randolph;14-3;36;9
7, Fall River;13-3;28;4
8, Wausaukee;13-2;18;7
9, Oneida Nation;13-2;13;5
10, WR Assumption;14-4;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 6, Argyle 5.