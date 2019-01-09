Try 1 month for 99¢

COULEE GOLF BOWL

UNWINDERS LEAGUE

Team: Noffke 1724, Coulee Gutter Fal (612)

Individual: Karen Sampson 517 (189), Roseann Brown 475, Jill Veitz 413, Lauri Ford 395

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Medary Drilling 2842 (1027)

Individual: Mike Nedland 669, Jerry Glentz 668 (267), Mark Eagy 666, Jacob Dunnum 646

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Robinson Transfer 2256 (794)

Individual: Kathy Snyder 539, Amy Bettis 511, Kady Antony 505 (200), Peg Bemis 497

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Quality Foam 1684, APTIV (661)

Individual: Mandy Dawson 506 (199), Sue Christianson 481, Tracy Smith 457, Balorie Miller 456

