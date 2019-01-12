ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT LEAGUE
Team: Here 4 Beer 2626, Motvi Mafia (1019)
Individual: Steve Langer 715 (278), Nick Wetzel 751, Glenn Tullius 700, Nick Payne 699
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Pizza Corral 2841, Gutter Gang (963)
Individual: Ben Polzin 769 (289), Steve Langer 706, Jason Abraham 696, Vinny Wrobel 677
PLA-MOR LANES
BREWERY BUDDIES LEAGUE
Individual: C. Hollywood 399 (161), Tim Snyder 385, Chad Woods 355
AFTER FIVE
Team: Bowling Girls 1804, Papaya Pickups (623)
Individual: Judy Cobb 531, Mary Beal 508 (191), Lori Falada 478, Chris Severson 471
TAVERN
Team: Root River Racing 2839 (1038)
Individual: Jesse Henderson 775, Nick Wetzel 748 (270), Brad O’Connell 744, Geno Arentz 728, Steve Langer 709, Tom Heilman 707, Kelsie Krueger 551
LADIES TWILITE
Team: J&F Muehlenkamp Farms 1920, Krazy L (718)
Individual: Jill Callan 610 (217), Tamra Sullivan 541, Robin Jacobs 538, Kim Subbert 517
KINGS AND QUEENS
Team: Newies Vogue 2712 (973)
Individual: William Larson 774, Chaz Callan 721 (288), Chelsie Kraus 622, Barb Jirsa 595
COMMERCIAL
Team: Pla-Mor 2777 (967)
Individual: Dick Zierke 691 (259), John Petry 638, Bobbie Grubb 576, Diane Johnson 539
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Omelets 1490 (506)
Individual: Barb Theis 501 (179), Cindi VanLoon 472, Ilene Ernster 463, Connie Garson 451
SENIOR MEN
Team: STIFEL 3628, (1227)
Individual: Mark Komarek 691 (243), Randy Osgood 591, Denny Butterfield 583, Bill Kabat 566
TAVERN
Team: The Driftless Gobblers 3380, Mikes Heating & A/C (1169)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 758 (267), Jon Ness 690, Rick Antony 687, Nick Myhre 645
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Today’s Tree Service 2113, Who Ever (741)
Individual: Jim Buchanan 669 (262), Alex Powell 594, Bobbie Grubb 550, Raven Haas 545
SOCIAL
Team: Screwballs 2161 (769)
Individual: Jeff Cermak 640, Dick Zierke 637, Judy Cobb 573, Dede Hanson 504, Randy Berg (245)
AFTER FIVE
Team: Bowling Girls 1780 (646)
Individual: Julie Kriewald 481 (198), Gayle Walter 459, Karen Jansky 459, Jo Ann Neve 448
TAVERN
Team: Band of Brothers 3320 (1166)
Individual: Jon Ness 717 (268), Spencer Hegenbarth 685, John Haneke 644, Cory Jacobson 639
SENIOR’S RED PIN
Individual: Byron Osterlie 646, Dennis Butterfield 608 (244), Al Stellmaker 603, David Stakston 566
PLA-MOR FRIDAYS
Team: Meitners 2315 (802)
Individual: Austin Hoffman 680, Jacob Mattison 582, Anna Hoffman 472, Hannah Baker 415
PLA-MOR MIXED
Individual: Sydney Kraus 432, Danielle Bahls 427, Cooper Hilton 377, Jonah Gates 363
PLA-MOR REBELS
Team: Generation XXX 2197 (738)
Individual: Matthew Dunnum 738, Evan Geiwitz 604, Anna Callen 591, Maddy Pesch 567
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Headhunters 3086 (1044)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 734, Brad Schaller 725 (267), Jack Kaminski 700, Tim Jirsa 686
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2877 (977)
Individual: Tim Jirsa 673, Todd Dale 657 (256), Mike Hanson 643, Greg Lundstad 625
TRI CITY
Team: Brad Sime Carpentry 3284 (1120)
Individual: Greg Espenes 616, Jon Pierce 604, Rick Rayburn 604, Patrick Orourke 604, TJ Robertson (246)
