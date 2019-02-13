COULEE GOLF BOWL
ODD BALL LEAGUE
- Team: Basically Nuts 1811 (650)
- Individual: Mike Kammel 542 (197), Mike Doering 443, Kathy Kammel 433 (154), Linda Bechly 393
COULEE RISING STARS
- Team: Gutter Done 1858, Team 6 (706)
- Individual: Chris Pintz 675 (248), Lucas Oelfke 549, Maddie Sweeney 388, Samantha Luce 351
2 SOME 4 SOME
- Team: First Timers 2728 (926)
- Individual: Todd Garves 636, Tom Krause 622 (257), Mandy Dawson 590 (223), Kim Garves 480
COULETTE
- Team: S&S Cycle 2087, Coulee Golf Bowl (766)
- Individual: Courtnet Nelson 632 (245), Mary Linden 589, Kaylene Hanson 573, Tina Peek 569
COULEE
- Team: GECU 3541 (1217)
- Individual: Andy Lee 725 (288), Tony Cox 683, Greg Jameson 674, Terry Grapes 666
