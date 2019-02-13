Coulee Region Tennis Association
Saturday's Results
Singles
Rob Clark def Dave Mills 6-1 (time); Alex Uy def Colin Heiderscheit 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 (tb.)
Doubles
Pam Jameson, Shirley Yuan def Jill Graewin, Bette Smith 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Nicole Hoff, Pheng Lo def Lauren Witt, Amy Valentine 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 (tb) (time); Brian Day, Sam Smith def Todd Garves, Tayler Garves 6-3, 6-4; Dave Mills, Eric Rowekamp def by total games Rob Clark, Joe Heer 6-3, 2-3 (time); Dan Bodelson, John HIldebrandt def Tung Ouy, Jim Lean 6-3, 7-6; Sally Ruud, Jonathan Uy def Rachel Jones, Annika Lean 6-1, 6-2; Raj Ramnarace, Betsy Fowler def Danni Engen, Judith Engen 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Mark Gilles, John Zhou def Kyle Backstrand, Joe Kotnour Sr 6-1, 7-5.
Sunday's Results
Singles
Ingrid Trapp def Ella Lysne 6-4, 6-1; Jay Yoo def Tony Nguyen 6-1, 6-1; Fiona O’Flaherty def Michelle Yoo 7-6, 3-3 (time); Kao Xiong def Michael Emerich 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh def by total games Adam Wing, Chelsea Wing 7-6, 5-4 (time); Mike Fahey, Tim Acklin def Sam Smith, Tim Syring 6-3, 6-2; Jud Beck, Mary Callen def by total games Barb Buswell, Frank Schwarz 6-4, 6-7,(time); Ian Hofland, Avery Schams def Giselle Fisher, Ryan Emerich 6-3, 7-6; Tim Acklin, Zach Acklin def Josh Fortun, Austin Fortun 6-1, 7-5; Chris Hofland, Rich Levinger def Britt Lund, Dave Mills 6-3, 6-3; Sally Ruud, Mai Song Xiong def Max Roswall, Sydney Roswall 6-0, 6-1.
