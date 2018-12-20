HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—G-E-T at Westby. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Sparta. City of Palms Classic—Central vs. Brunswick (Ga.), 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Lansing-New Albin Kee at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Logan; Onalaska at DeForest; Onalaska Luther at C-FC; Central at River Falls, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at PEG, 6 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Viroqua co-op, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent at Byron, 6 p.m.; Caledonia at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Aquinas co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; Reedsburg co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Rochester Century, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: MVC—Tomah at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Sparta vs. Onalaska/Luther at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Mel.-Min./G-E-T, 6:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—P-E-M at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia co-op at Dover-Eyota triangular, 7 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
