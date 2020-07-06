Local schedule for Tuesday, July 7
HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Upper Iowa—North Fayette Valley at Lansing-New Albin Kee, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Green Bay at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

