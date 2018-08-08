Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RECREATIONAL GOLF

LA CROSSE COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN'S GOLF ASSOCATION

9 HOLES

Event winners, first place: Joan Kautz, Barb Roberts; Second place: Bert Ujda, Ann Lenio; Third place: Joyce Grill, Ann Lenio

18 HOLES

Event winners, first place: Rita Kang, Lynne Griesel, Barb Anderson, Martha Oswalt; Second place: Sara Levenstein, Pat Poehling, Shirley Fletcher, Sue Mathy; Third place: Barb Loomis, Debbie Kramer

