RECREATIONAL TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
Tuesday LTTA League
Tuesday's Results
Bounce It 50, Jetsetters 32
Singles: Tung Ouy def. Ryan Mathews 6-1, 7-5; Leah Fortun def. Dan Petersen 6-2, 6-2; John Zhou def. Nick Hotchkiss 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Joe Kotnour, Sr., Maggie Kotnour def. Shirley Yuan, Mary Aschebrenner 1-6, 6-4, 7-4 (tb); Averi Kotnour, Chris Nelson def. Andrew Hotchkiss, Erin Dunlap 6-4,6-4.
Approach Shots 44, Rascals 40
Singles: Sheldon Lee def. Greg Schibbelhut 6-1, 6-1; Steve Miller def. Dale Barclay 6-3, 3-6, 7-3 (tb); Todd Thiesen def. Bob Matysik 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: John Aschenbrenner, Lyell Montgomery def. Kathryn Lammers, Nick Monsoor 6-4, 4-6. 7-3 (tb); Jane Helsing, Jon Bingol def. Nikki Nakano, Kim Phillips 7-5, 6-3.
Good Ol' Boys 44, The Racketeers 38
Singles: Paul Jacobson def. Julio Bird 6-2, 6-2; Yubo Nian def. Dave Bentz 6-2, 6-4; Chris Kahlow def. Rajesh Bolugunda 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Dave Lange, Kumar Kommireddi def. Larry Ruff, Todd Thiesen 6-7, 6-4, 7-2 (tb); Sally Ruud, Sandy Schuman def. Lori Ford, Kelly Flint 6-1, 6-1.
Racquet Scientists 50, Tennis The Menace 32
Singles: Pheng Lo def. Rob Jordan 6-1, 6-1; Randy Moseng def. Jake Schweitzer 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 (tb); John Zhou def. Hempri Ditz 6-4, 5-3 (time).
Doubles: Teja Krishna Jampala, Lakshmi Vaimpalli def. Brendon Groen, Mitch Luehring 6-4, 6-2; Lauri Ford, Rajesh Bolgunda def. Jon Horne, Kyle Mannion 6-2, 6-2.
Return to Sender With Love 42, Easy Overhead 38
Singles: Eric Czarnecki def. Britt Lund 6-1, 3-6, 7-3 (tb); Paul Leithold def. Gary Ekern 6-4, 6-0; Shirley Yuan def. Rich Grams 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Raj Ramnarace, Ellen Seithmaer def. Don Harvey, Jud Beck 6-0, 6-2; Sally Ruud, Mary Schams def. Catherine Roraff, Mary Leithold 6-2, 6-2.
Zoomers 42, Full Metal Racquet 38
Singles: Tayler Garves def. Britt Lund 6-3, 6-3; Todd Garves def. Paul Leithold 6-4, 6-6 (time); Pavah Mehta def. Regina Jones 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Bill Lapp, Rich Levinger def. Amanda Arneson, Kirk Arneson 6-3, 6-3; Connor Claus, Sivasankar Karubbiah def. Kim Garves, Jane Frank 6-2, 6-4.
Standings: Racquet Scientists 434, Good Ol' Boys 416, Bounce It 412, Zoomers 400, Full Metal Racquet 398, The Racketeers 390, Rascals 382,
Return to Sender With Love (376), Tennis The Menace (374), Easy Overhead (370), Approach Shots (368), Jetsetters (368). The Racquet Scientists are the Tuesday
La Crosse Team Tennis Association (LTTA) League Champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.