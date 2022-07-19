Senior Legion Baseball Regionals: La Crosse Post 52 shuts out Tomah Post 201 in opener

EAU CLAIRE — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team opened Class AAA regionals on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in five innings over Tomah Post 201 at Carson Park.

Post 52 scored six runs in the first inning and added one run in the third and three more in the fifth while limiting Post 201 to just one hit.

Hunter Hess and Jackson Christenson led the hit parade with three hits apiece atop the lineup for Post 52. Christenson doubled twice and drove in two while Hess tripled and drove in three runs.

Tyler Young added two hits, scoring twice and driving in one run. Cal Hargrove, Casey Erickson, Austin Balletta and Wesley Barnhart each drove in one run for Post 52, who advanced to face Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 later in the day.

Michael Lium and Hess teamed up to toss the one-hit shutout on the mound for La Crosse. Lium threw the first three innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a pair. Hess took over in the fourth and struck out two in two perfect innings of relief.

Sebastian Wilbanks had the lone hit of the game for Tomah with a single with one out in the first inning. Tomah is back in action on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. against the loser of Tuesday afternoon's matchup between Chippewa Falls Post 77 and Superior Post 436. The winner of the Chippewa Falls/Superior matchup moves on to meet the winner of Tuesday evening's La Crosse/Eau Claire game on Wednesday at 2 p.m.