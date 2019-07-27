Mike Bistodeau's birdie putt on the 19th hole at Forest Hills Golf Course comes up less than an inch short of the hole during a playoff to decide the winner of the La Crosse County Senior Amateur golf championship. Bistodeau made par and won the tournament.
A sun-splashed, idyllic day of golf at Forest Hills Golf Course on Saturday ended with some drama.
The Kwik Trip La Crosse County Seniors Amateur Golf Championship had to be settled in a playoff after defending Champion Mike Bistodeau and Bruce Simones each bogeyed the 18th hole to finish 1-under-par 70 in regulation.
Bistodeau, who was playing in the final group of regulation, refocused, used a strong hybrid iron shot to set himself up with a birdie chance from about 12 feet on the 19th hole, and ended with a par. Simones bogeyed, which gave Bistodeau his second straight seniors amateur championship.
It was Bistodeau’s fourth seniors title, tying the record also held by Paul Williamson.
“It’s just so fun to play with these guys,” Bistodeau said. “Willie (Williamson), Bruce, Scott Skogen played this year … and he was right in it. There were a lot of guys who were under par and in it early. You just have to hang in there.”
Bistodeau found a way to win despite an up-and-down round. He started with a birdie, but then bogeyed two of the next three.
Forest Hills challenges players to stay in the fairways with its narrow, tree-lined holes. A tee shot to the right or left often forces players into lay-up or punch-out situations. Bistodeau found himself in a few of those, but recovered well enough to save par or bogey and not allow a big number to land on his card.
A feat made more impressive given that Saturday’s round was the first that he’d played at the La Crosse course this season.
“There weren’t many fairways,” Bistodeau said laughing. “I caught a couple of breaks.”
He didn’t need any breaks on the extra hole, though.
Bistodeau’s hybrid iron off the tee was nearly perfect and put the pressure on Simones, whose iron was short of the green and on the edge of a bunker. Bistodeau rolled his birdie attempt — which would’ve given him the win then and there — to the lip of the cup, and had a tap-in par.
Simones did what he could from his lie, using a solid wedge shot to get within 10 feet of the hole, but his two-putt ended the playoff.
“I just said, ‘Just try to get it on the green. Don’t do anything fancy, don’t swing too hard.’ It got up there, good shot,” Bistodeau said.
The tournament’s one-round format makes each hole, each stroke more significant, and Bistodeau was pushed by competitors around him throughout the day. Skogen was tied with Bistodeau at 2-under on the back nine when he hit a tree with a tee shot and he fell out of contention.
“There’s 10, 15 guys who can win this thing,” Bistodeau said. “All these guys are good.”
Bob Schoen.JPG
Dan Leis.JPG
Dave Hegenbarth.JPG
Ed Przytarski.JPG
Eric Haug birdie.JPG
Jim Socha.JPG
Joe Bartel.JPG
Larry Peterson.JPG
Leon McNutt.JPG
Mike Bistodeau 18.JPG
Mike Drugan.JPG
Paul Bruha.JPG
Scott Hackworth.JPG
Scott Skogen.JPG
Tom Wilson.JPG
Tony Friedl.JPG
