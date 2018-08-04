ONALASKA — Ben Skogen’s worked extremely hard on the physical and mechanical aspects of his already impressive golf game, but something else just may put him over the top.
His mind.
Skogen, a 23-year-old Onalaska High School and University of Wisconsin graduate, has focused on remaining positive at all costs, after all shots — good or bad — while playing a game that challenges even the strongest minds.
So far, so good.
Skogen started strong — he was 3-under-par after 8 holes — then stayed hot before stumbling a bit at the end of his 18-hole round during the first day of the La Crosse County Men’s Golf Championship at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek Saturday.
That left Skogen with a 2-under-par 69 and three shots ahead of his nearest competitors, James DeBoer and Josh Dirks, heading into Sunday’s final 18-hole round at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
Two-time defending champion Joe Weber, along with Paul Preeshl, each carded 3-over 74s, and are still in the hunt. So are Crocodile Dundee-hat wearing Jake Dunn and Tyler Church, who each shot 76.
Skogen, a four-year member of the University of Wisconsin golf team, has never won County Amateur. That, it appears, could very well change.
“I have struggled at Cedar (Creek) before. At County Ams, I have finished third or fourth four times and it was that I would struggle out here and play well at Drugan’s,” Skogen said. “I am really happy with how I played today, especially out here.
“I felt like I played really well and got a lot of my round, especially the first 13 holes.”
Skogen, who wrapped up his four-year Badgers’ golf career last year, then earned a degree in communication this spring from Wisconsin, birdied Nos. 2, 6 and 8, leaving his playing partners — Weber and Dirks — smiling and knowing they had to be at their best right from the start.
“When he got that birdie right away, it was like, ‘Oh no, here we go,’” said Dirks, who won the Lawn Care Specialists Open last month. “Then I hit the green in two (shots) and almost made the eagle putt.
“I thought we were all going to shoot 65 when we started, then this course kind of reared its ugly head and said, ‘No, it’s not going to happen.’”
Skogen was 3-under at the turn, while Mark Miller was 1 under. Dirks and DeBoer were at even par, while Weber was and DeBoer were 1 over.
It appeared the Skogen was going widen the gap even more on the back nine the way he was playing in all aspects of the game.
“I played with Ben quite a bit this summer and he is a phenomenal ball striker,” said Weber, who shot identical 37s for his round of 74. “He makes it look so easy, but he has really struggled with the putter.
“The thing that really changed today is he really made a lot of putts, so it was fun to see that come around for him. When he gets the putter going, it is going to be a low number.”
Mother Nature might have had something to do altering that plan a bit, as gusty winds and light rain swept through the Cedar Creek area when the final two championship flight groups had four holes remaining.
Skogen made par on Nos. 15 and 16, but his drive on No. 17 sailed to the right of the fairway. He was able to hit a punch-out from near the trees, got to the edge of the green on his third shot, but wound up with a bogey on the par 5, 562-yard hole.
“I just hit bad drive, then I hit a bad punch-out. I thought I hit a good third shot there, but it just rolled off (the green),” Skogen said. “I thought I could make the chip and I got a little too cute with it inside 5 feet and missed the putt.”
Skogen bounced back with a par on the par-4, 411-yard No. 18, which he attributed more to his mind than his club selection or how he swung it.
“There is nothing you can do about it (bad shot), so you move on. I have struggled at Cedar Creek in the past, so I tried to have a really good attitude,” Skogen said. “I think that has helped me. I think I have gotten to be a far better golfer because I just have fun now.
“For me, in college I put a lot of pressure on myself and I worked extremely hard and I think now I don’t put that pressure on myself. I have a lot more fun and I think my game has taken off to where it has never been before.”
