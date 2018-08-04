MEN'S COUNTY AM

WHAT: The final 18 holes of the 36-hole La Crosse County Men's Amateur Golf Championship

WHERE: Drugan's Castle Mound near Holmen

WHEN: The last group of the championship flight — Ben Skogen, James DeBoer and Josh Dirks — tees off at 12:06 p.m.

FLIGHT LEADERS: Championship, Ben Skogen (69); First, Jim Socha (77); Second, Paul Franke (78); Third, Robert Schoen (84); Fourth, Bob Roers (83).