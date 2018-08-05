WEST SALEM — Steve Carlson and his top-flight race team don’t need a lot of extra motivation, so when a fifth-place finish was taken away via disqualification three weeks ago, it didn’t sit well.
With Carlson or with his longtime pit crew. So what did they do about it?
They have pieced together a rare three-race winning streak at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, including Saturday night’s performance when Carlson passed veteran Tony Bagstad with three laps to go to grab the checkered flag.
It was Carlson’s division-best eighth Late Model feature win of the season and all but locked up the Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery Late Model Division track title. With four feature races remaining — including twin 20-lap features on Aug. 18 — Carlson holds a commanding 58-point lead over second-place Nick Panitzke, the defending champion.
“That (disqualification) just made us win all the more. Everybody on the team, sponsors, everybody. There is just a couple more nights left and we just want to win a championship,” Carlson said.
“The boys work pretty hard on this car all year and I just want to win a championship for them. This car is amazing. It is a new car and it is really good and I just want to prove to my crew and everybody how good it really is.
“I think they already know though.”
Especially the competition, as Carlson could take his No. 66 rocket ship high on the track, to the low groove and every inch in between. Carlson, however, wasn’t the only driver in the 22-car Late Model field with a strong car, as Bagstad swiped the lead from Randy Humfeld during a restart on Lap 4 and held it for the next 22 laps.
In fact, Bagstad might have very well won his first feature of the season if a caution flag had not come out on Lap 12 when Rob Christen spun in Turn 2.
“With seven to go, I thought I might have a shot at this,” said Bagstad, who had an intense, metal-rubbing battle with Matthew Henderson for Laps 12 through 18. “I was hoping Matt would hold up Steve a little bit longer, but it is what it is.”
Carlson used the low groove to get by Henderson coming out of Turn 2 on Lap 19, then grabbed the lead from Bagstad by using the high groove on the backstretch.
Still, Carlson was impressed with Bagstad’s car and his performance.
“I was talking to Tony earlier tonight, and he said my car is so old, it is wore out. I don’t want to drive it any more. It looked pretty good to me,” Carlson said.
OLD BUT GOOD: Bagstad said the car he is driving this season was built by Westby’s Dexter Bean in 2004. The team has struggled to get it handling decently at times this season, which is why Tony — a longtime Late Model driver — has been driving it instead of Skyler Bagstad, his son.
“It (car) is meant for my kid, Skylar, but the car had not handled quite good enough yet, so I was trying to get it tuned in for him to drive,” Tony Bagstad said. “So now it is tuned in good enough to start letting him drive it — maybe.”
DUEL WITH HENDERSON: Bagstad and Henderson were bumper-to-bumper, even side-by-side, during four glued-to-your-seat laps Saturday night midway through the 25-lap feature.
Neither driver would give an inch and it appeared Henderson might swipe the lead from Bagstad on several occasions as the cars rubbed and bumped each other.
“I knew Matt since the time when he was go-kart racing and stuff. Matt is a clean driver. We bumped and banged a little bit out there, but nothing to take each other out. That was just good, hard racing,” Bagstad said.
LUETHE’S STREAK ENDS: West Salem’s Tom Luethe was quite a run entering Saturday night’s action at the Speedway. Luethe had won three consecutive feature races in the Dean’s Satellite & Security Sportsmen Division.
John Radtke, however, ended Luethe’s bid for four straight wins as he took the lead from Jesse Green on Lap four, then held it through two caution flags. Dan Gilster of West Salem pushed for the lead, but was forced into the pits with two laps to go.
That allowed Luethe to move into second, but that’s where he would finish in the 15-lap feature race.
TRAILER RACE A HIT: The Trailer Race of Destruction, a race around the quarter-mile track where cars and trucks pull boats, campers and trailers of all sorts, was a hit once again. Most of a crowd estimated 3,000 stayed until the very end to watch the metal mangling mayhem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.