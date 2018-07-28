Sydney Hubbard captured her second consecutive La Crosse County Women’s Amateur Golf Championship Saturday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.
Winning, however, didn’t make her smile very much.
Hubbard topped the five-player championship flight field with a 10-over 81, which didn’t please her. The University of Sioux Falls golfer and Onalaska High School graduate wasn’t impressed with her outing this year after finishing last year’s competition with a 76.
“I honestly didn’t play well at all today, and I think it was a little because of my form,” the college sophomore-to-be said. “I definitely was not very happy with my score, but that’s sometimes how it goes. Whoever comes out on top wins, and that’s what happened today, and it was a fun opportunity.”
Hubbard was followed by Jo Bistodeau, who finished one stroke behind with an 82. Courtney Bergum was six shots off the pace with an 87, leaving her in third place.
Although Hubbard’s first-place finish didn’t quite meet her expectations, the avid golfer understands it’s part of a sport a she began playing in the third grade. Hubbard entered the first hole with initial feelings of nerves, which resulted in a double-bogey, but as she hit her groove the pressure slowly lifted.
“I was really nervous and I think I let it get to me a little bit,” Hubbard said. “I definitely had a little rocky start which threw me off right away, but once I got in a couple holes, no matter if I’m playing well or horrible, I kind of just eased into the rounds.”
Learning to ease into high-pressure situations has been years in the making for Hubbard. After starting the sport by taking a lesson with a friend just for fun, she quickly discovered that she wanted to continue playing after winning a five-hole tournament that same summer.
After picking up golf as a hobby in elementary school, Hubbard learned in middle school that she wanted to take it to the collegiate level.
“In seventh or eighth grade, I had really good mentors. They played with a lot of us younger girls once a week and they were just really inspiring,” Hubbard said. “I wanted to be like them and they really paved the trail for me.”
