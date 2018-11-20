Sometimes, it all comes together on the same night. Four times.
As in having a four-person bowling team string together 22 consecutive strikes, which can create waves of interest and city records to fall.
The River Power Sports team of Gene Arentz, Justin Smith, Jesse Henderson and Nick Wetzel did just that recently as they eclipsed the city’s previous single-game team record of 1,109 with an 1,115 while competing at Pla-Mor Lanes. Arentz and Wetzel each rolled a 290, while Henderson put together a 279 game. Smith rounded out the record-breaking team score with a 250 game.
The record was just eight pins off of the all-time state record.
“It hit us in the seventh or eighth frame when we had 22 strikes in a row,” Wetzel said of the big night. “After that we just kind of started taking a few deep breaths and throwing our shots and just kept going. We didn’t really think about it all that much. We just kept going frame by frame and throwing our best shots.”
Having a four-person team all performing at such a high level on the same night is hard to accomplish, according to Arentz, a longtime bowler.
“Something like this doesn’t happen often,” Arentz said. “Occasionally you’ll have everyone on the team go over 250, but not very often, especially with a couple 290 games and a 279 and 256. Putting four solid games together all at once really makes it kind of a special team game.”
Arentz, Smith and Henderson have been bowling together for the past 15 years and welcomed Wetzel to the mix three years ago. Wetzel made the leap from the Junior’s League to the Men’s League at that time, but he already knew which team he would be joining after Arentz told him at the age of 16 that, “You’re going to be joining my team when you go to (the) adult (league).”
Seeing high individual numbers from a group of experienced bowlers is not something new to Arentz. Arentz, who has been bowling for 40 years, currently sits in a four-way tie for the La Crosse Bowling Association individual series city record with an 858. Wetzel, who started bowling at the age of 2, has compiled 26 perfect games and two 850 series, which is puts him in an elite category.
While Arentz attributes his high-scoring night to his teammates’ success rubbing off on him, Wetzel’s contributions to the new city single-game team record was helped by using a new ball that was drilled by Nick Heilman, who operates Nicholas J’s Pro Shop.
Setting a city record and flirting with a new state record can’t be fully attributed to using a new technique or fancy equipment. Instead, Arentz and Wetzel agreed that the team’s close bond and the atmosphere at Pla-Mor Lanes played a larger role.
“It was just an ordinary night and the people that were bowling were all cheering us on,” Wetzel said. “The guys I bowl with are all great friends so that made it a lot more fun. I couldn’t be happier to bowl with such as great group of guys.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.