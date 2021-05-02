The Coulee Region is ripe with options for disc golf — and another is in the works

When the Maple Grove Country Club closed in September 2013, Clint Rihn had an idea.

Rihn, who graduated from Onalaska High School that spring, had become increasingly interested in disc golf as a senior and believed the 18-hole ball golf course outside of West Salem could be an ideal spot for the sport of which he had grown fond.

It was only a thought at the time, and playing basketball at UW-La Crosse pulled Rihn away from disc golf. But, in 2017, he picked up where he left off before becoming a professional player, and his vision of a course at what is now Maple Grove Venues came full circle earlier this year.

Heather Suby, a 7 Rivers Disc Golf Club board member, had been in contact with Maple Grove Venues about creating a course, and in February, Rihn was asked if he would be willing to take the lead on designing it. Within a week, he was giving a presentation via Zoom.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s my first full design of a disc golf course, and that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Rihn said. “I’m pretty biased, but I think it’s going to be one of the best courses in the area.”

The project is still in the works, but it should add to what is already a vibrant scene in the Coulee Region for a sport on the rise.