The Coulee Region is ripe with options for disc golf — and another is in the works

When the Maple Grove Country Club closed in September 2013, Clint Rihn had an idea.
Rihn, who graduated from Onalaska High School that spring, had become increasingly interested in disc golf as a senior and believed the 18-hole ball golf course outside of West Salem could be an ideal spot for the sport of which he had grown fond.
It was only a thought at the time, and playing basketball at UW-La Crosse pulled Rihn away from disc golf. But, in 2017, he picked up where he left off before becoming a professional player, and his vision of a course at what is now Maple Grove Venues came full circle earlier this year.
Heather Suby, a 7 Rivers Disc Golf Club board member, had been in contact with Maple Grove Venues about creating a course, and in February, Rihn was asked if he would be willing to take the lead on designing it. Within a week, he was giving a presentation via Zoom.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s my first full design of a disc golf course, and that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Rihn said. “I’m pretty biased, but I think it’s going to be one of the best courses in the area.”
The project is still in the works, but it should add to what is already a vibrant scene in the Coulee Region for a sport on the rise.
The Professional Disc Golf Association’s membership increased by 33% in 2020 — with 26,632 new members joining — the organization’s largest year-to-year increase. Of course, not every disc golfer holds a PDGA membership — even though 58,992 members are considered amateurs — but a recent study done in partnership with UDisc, a popular scoring app, estimated that 50 million rounds were played in 2020, including about 36 million in the U.S.
Rihn has seen the sport’s growth firsthand, whether when going out to play a round or at Bluffside Birdie, a disc golf apparel business he and his wife, Brooke, run and coordinate events through.
“Every manufacturer is running out of discs right now. I’m trying to order baskets for the new course, and they’re all out of baskets to order,” Rihn said. “It’s just crazy, just in one year, how many more people are out and playing.
“It’s high school kids, it’s college kids, it’s families with little kids, people up to like late 50s, 60s. Everybody’s playing.”
Suby and Jason Mather — another 7 Rivers Disc Golf Club board member — have noticed that growth, too, and they've been encouraged as the sport gains traction with different demographics.
“I see people play disc golf in wheelchairs out here, which is fantastic,” Mather said. “That's been great to see.”
“It's cool when you see that,” Suby added. “And families. All the time, we see lots more kids playing with their families. Lots more women playing — from a woman's perspective. We're trying to grow that, obviously.”
The sport's spread can be attributed to a number of factors.
For starters, it’s a relatively cheap sport to play; you can buy a disc for about $10, and 91% of courses are free to play, according to UDisc. It’s also easy to learn, fun to play in groups or own your own and promotes physical activity. It even offers a range of competitiveness — from the Disc Golf Pro Tour, which boasts the world’s top players, to the laid back style preferred by Jeremy Arney, an assistant professor at UW-La Crosse who created a sometimes five-, sometimes seven-, previously nine-hole ace course on his farm outside of Coon Valley.
And it has a way of pulling people back in for more, regardless of how seriously they take it.
“I had never played disc golf until I met Jeremy,” said Tim Dale, a professor at UW-L who frequently plays with Arney on his self-made course. “... Jeremy says, ‘Try it out,’ and then the next day, I’m up at Play It Again Sports like, ‘Alright, I need some discs. This is going to happen.’”
“You always want to do better the next time, so you just keep coming back,” Rihn said. “And you never do (better) because the trees always win.”
Then, of course, there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, which actually seemed to give the sport a boost since it’s played outdoors and allows people to be socially distant.
“I think that had a big factor on it,” Rihn said. “We’re seeing it in, obviously, parking lots, and whenever you’re going to the course, you’re just seeing so many more people. You can just see the growth everywhere.”
And it certainly helps that the area has a number of high quality courses to choose from.
Pettibone Park provides variety with 27 holes after its redesign — from tight fairways that require specific shots to open spaces that give players opportunities to experiment — and is a favorite of many. Nine-hole courses like the ones in Mormon Coulee Park in Shelby and Rowe Park in Onalaska can be quick-hitters if you’re short on time.
Veteran Hills in Viroqua and Big Brother at Justin Trails outside of Sparta have next-level distance if you’re looking for a challenge, while Winona, Minnesota, is ripe with options — including The Willows, which plays alongside Lake Winona and has multiple water hazards, and The Woods on the campus of St. Mary’s.
Jake Schumacher, a student at Winona State, said the way local courses blend with landscape makes the Coulee Region a great area for the sport.
“Having a lot of water around helps. I don’t know what it is, but something about just having water near it gets you a little bit on edge,” said Schumacher, whose favorite courses are The Willows and Pettibone. “Big Brother is in the bluffs, and there are some beautiful views on that.”
These courses are memorable and noteworthy enough that they even stop people who are passing through. Brett Schommer, a UW-L graduate who now lives in Waukesha, got in a quick round at Pettibone on Wednesday morning on his way back home from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“That’s the first time I’ve played (the new front nine) since it got first put in, (when) it was just baskets and trees. There weren’t fairways cleared out yet, so that was pretty fun,” he said. “... I just love being out, and people are just having a good time.”
With a plethora of courses, there’s something for everyone in the area, and Rihn hopes the course planned for Maple Grove Venues embodies that.
Each hole at the course will have two tees and two potential basket positions — one long and one short of each — creating four different ways for the holes to be played. There is still work to be done, but Rihn is excited for the future of disc golf in the Coulee Region as it continues to grow across the country.
“Last year, they canceled a bunch of events. But this year, every weekend is an event, and they’re filling up. Some of the bigger events fill up in like five minutes,” he said. “... We’re hoping that kind of translates to this area a little bit more, get some more established tournaments and some real draw.”