Bangor High School’s sports teams, especially football, have made a state-wide name themselves by winning state championships, but what happened in March of this year was something special.
That’s when the Cardinals’ girls and boys basketball teams did something special, as each not only advanced to their respective state tournaments, but came home with the gold ball.
Bangor became the first school since 1991 to sweep girls and boys basketball WIAA championships in the same school year, and the boys set 11 Division 5 state records in the process.
For their incredible feat, the Bangor girls and boys basketball teams were voted the No. 1 story of the year in the Tribune staff’s countdown of the Top 10 area sports stories.
The Bangor girls, coached by Merlin Jones, earned a hard-fought 39-29 victory over top-ranked Black Hawk in the Division 5 state title game on March 10 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Emma Wittermshaus, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, had nine points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (26-3), while Jaclynn Freit turned in an impressive nine-point, 15-rebound performance.
The state title ended a 21-year drought for the Cardinals girls.
“We talked about heart a lot,” Jones said. “It was about knowing they had the heart to do this and not letting anyone take that away from them.”
A week later, on March 17, the Bangor boys made history in a 91-67 victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell in the Division 5 state championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“It’s amazing,” coach Jordan Laufenberg said of the team’s record-book-rewriting weekend. “It’s a testament to all the hard work that these kids put in. I’m super happy for them. They definitely deserve this, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Bangor (27-1) set Division 5 records for points in game (91), which was also a title game record, points in a half (44 in the first half on Saturday) and total points in a tournament run (164).