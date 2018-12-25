The Sparta High School football team was quickly becoming known as the oh-so-close team that simply couldn’t come up with a key play, a key stop, to win a big game. Their first-year coach, Adam Dow, however, wouldn’t let that dampen the spirit of the team.
In fact, he kept believing in the players, and in turn, they believed in him.
That enabled Sparta to recover from several heart-breaking regular-season losses — the Spartans lost five games by a total of 29 points, including two games by a single point — to earn the school’s second playoff berth in 13 years. That was just the beginning.
Sparta was the area’s feel-good team of the 2018 playoffs, as it rode the arm and legs of QB Cole Wisniewski, running back Bryce Edwards and wide receiver Nick Church to beat Ashland 36-8 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, then upended New Richmond 33-14 in the second round. Both were historical wins, as they were the first two postseason victories in the history of the Sparta football program.
For its ability to bounce back from its gut-wrenching regular-season encounters, then earn two postseason victories, the Sparta football team was tabbed the No. 6 story of the year in the Tribune’s countdown.
It was only fitting that the Spartans would travel to powerhouse Rice Lake, fall behind 35-13 in a Division 3 quarterfinal, only to rally within 35-31 with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining. Rice Lake would answer and go on to beat the Spartans 42-31, but it couldn’t spoil what was a magical season.
A season where a 6-6 record seemed average, but was anything but.
“I tip my hat to the character of these kids,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “Their ability to battle through adversity and continue playing, all year, was great.”