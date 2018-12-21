With 2018 on the way to its close, it’s time to look back at some of the biggest local sports stories of the year.
Tribune sports staffers compiled a list of 65 stories that they determined were the most noteworthy and set themselves apart from the rest this year, and then ranked them 1 to 10. Of the stories on the ballot, 24 of them received rankings; No. 1 rankings earned 10 points, No. 2s earned nine points and so on.
We’ll count them down throughout the final 10 days of the year. Be sure to find the stories on lacrossetribune.com to see additional content from these events.
Now, let’s get to the No. 10 story:
The spring semester may have concluded this week at UW-La Crosse, but the corridors of Mitch…
UW-La Crosse’s Veteran’s Memorial Field Sports Complex has been the final destination for WIAA track and field runners since 1990, as it was in 2018. But the track and surrounding areas saw a double dip of top-level action this year when it also host the NCAA Division III national championships.
“This facility was built to have championship events on it,” said Josh Buchholtz, UW-L men’s track and field coach and the meet director for the WIAA championships. “We’ve got great facilities, our staff is top-notch. Everything from our grounds to our custodial, the administration that puts these on, we put on good meets.”
This year’s Division III event saw the Eagles men’s team’s 400 relay — Rob Willson, Ernest Winters, Jim Hoesley and Josh Koenecke — win a national championship.
A week later, the complex hosted one of the best individual meets in WIAA state track history with Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek breaking records in the boys Division 2 100, 200, and 400.
That’s not to mention the 1-and 2-mile sweeps pulled off in Division 3 by Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi and G-E-T’s Dana Feyen, or the feats accomplished by Bangor’s boys and girls teams. The meet drew an attendance of 19,996 fans over the two days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.