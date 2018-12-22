Football has been in Brian Gutekunst’s life for as long as he can remember, and the former UW-La Crosse player had a big year in the sport in 2018.
He was tabbed to replace Ted Thompson as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager on Jan. 7, and his first year on the job has been eventful. His ascent to one of the power positions for the state’s most popular team was tabbed at the No. 9 story of the year in the Tribune’s countdown.
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have their new general manager: Brian Gutekunst.
Gutekunst — who helped coach the 1995 Division III national championship team at UW-L — has had an eventual first year on the job. He was more aggressive in free agency that his predecessor, and brought in defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson and tight end Jimmy Graham.
But injuries plagued Green Bay, and Gutekunst fired coach Mike McCarthy after the Packers lost at home to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. The Packers missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, a streak Gutekunst will look to snap next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.