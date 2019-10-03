The Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course will remain open after being sold to a family run organization from Pennsylvania with local ties.
Chad and Amy Landis of Holmen will begin overseeing all aspects of operation on Oct. 21 and have scheduled an open house with catering from Blue Moon from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22.
The course is being sold by Eric Wilber, whose family has owned it for nearly 25 years.
Chad Landis said to expect many changes to the course and facilities for the 2020 golf season.
