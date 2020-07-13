TRGA: Holmen's Connor Frawley wins Valley High Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON, Minn. — Connor Frawley shot a 1-under par 70 to win the Men's Championship flight at the Three Rivers Golf Association Valley High Open on Sunday at Valley Golf Club in Houston, Minn.

The Holmen native recorded a 1-under 34 on the back nine after an even 36 on the front half to take first in the fiver-player division.

Onalaska's Tom McClintock finished second (75) followed by La Crosse's Almann Brague (76).

Jeff Pigorsch of La Crosse won the Men's First Flight with a 77 while Dale Sinclair of Onalaska won the Second Flight with an 85, finishing two strokes ahead of fellow Onalaska native Tom Desjarlais and La Crosse's Joe Hunter.

Houston's own Leon McNutt finished first in the Third Flight with an 83. Dave Fairey won the Men's Gold flight with an 82.

