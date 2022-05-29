TRGA: Neumann wins River Run Open

SPARTA — Hunter Neumann shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the championship flight of a TRGA event held at River Run Golf Course on Saturday.

Neumann, of Warrens, beat runner-up Jake Dunn by one shot and third-place John Percy by two.

La Crosse’s Nick Skibba shot a 75 to win the first flight over second-place Will Hundt, and Viroqua’s Chuck Whitney had an 83 to win the second flight by three shots over Ethan Lenertz.

La Crosse Chad Wynos used an 83 to beat both Rod Kleinertz and Kyle Larkin by one stroke in third flight, and La Crosse’s Michael DeYoe shot an 84 to win the men’s gold division by seven shots over second-place Matthew Forer.

La Crosse’s Stacey McIlquham won the women’s flighted group with a net score of 70 after shooting a 92.

