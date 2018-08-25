UW-L SOCCER

ALL-AMERICANS RETURN: Senior defender Megan Carroll and senior midfielder Margaret Harings were the first in school history to earn All-American honors.

STARTING OUT EAST: The Eagles will start the season in Virginia Beach, Va., later this week.

LESS GOALS ALLOWED: UW-L coach Jason Murphy hopes his team will be difficult to score on this season. The Eagles allowed 18 goals in 25 games last season. He’s hoping his team allows “10-12 goals” this season.