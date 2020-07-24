UW-La Crosse baseball: Former Eagle and Padres prospect Caleb Boushley remains positive without MiLB season

Like most minor league baseball players this season, Caleb Boushley was looking forward to taking the next step of his development.
The former UW-La Crosse pitcher and current San Diego Padres farmhand was confident he would crack the starting rotation for the Amarillo Sod Poodles — the Padres’ Double-A affiliate — thanks to a 2019 season that saw him go 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 102⅓ innings pitched while at High-A Lake Elsinore in his third professional season.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, Boushley now finds himself not in Amarillo, but in his hometown of Hortonville, Wisconsin, where he has been living with his parents since late June.
“It’s just been a weird, weird year,” Boushley said.
Boushley and his minor league teammates were released from spring training on March 12 — a day after Major League Baseball announced it would be suspending the season. They were told they would be called when it was time to come back. Of course, that call never came, and the MiLB eventually canceled the season on June 30.
Admittingly, it’s been tough, but Boushley isn’t acting like this is a lost season. It’s just another opportunity to get better.
“I was fighting for a spot in Double-A, and I was looking forward to that challenge,” said Boushley, who holds multiple UW-L records, including most wins in a career (24) and innings pitched (264⅔) despite pitching just three seasons with the Eagles. “But you can say the same about a thousand other minor league guys that aren’t getting a chance to play this year.
“I’m just trying to continue to take it a day at a time and try not to completely call it a wasted season. I want to keep pitching and keep working on things that I think I can improve on.”
After being sent home from spring training, he didn’t touch a ball for over 2½ weeks as he tried to come to grips with the shock that his season was over before it even began. That soon wore off, and he accompanied his Lake Elsinore teammate and fellow San Diego prospect Elliot Ashbeck back to his hometown of Marshfield, Wisconsin, where the two worked out together, playing catch on any dry surface they could find. This usually meant tennis courts or parking lots as the fields weren’t playable until about mid-May.
Arizona Diamondbacks catching prospect and Marshfield native Daulton Varsho eventually joined them in mid-April to catch bullpens. Varsho and Boushley were teammates in the summer of 2016 with the Eau Claire Express. For all of them, the goal was and still is the same. Keep up with their routine, stay ready for the chance — albeit a rare chance — they get added to the 60-man roster.
“I’m not on the 60-man roster, but there’s still a chance — an outside chance — that if there’s a lot of injuries or if things happen that if they need somebody to be ready and I get the call. I want to be ready,” Boushley said.
Boushley is optimistic because he feels like the strides are being made when it comes to his game. After being selected in the 35th round of the 2017 draft, Boushley experienced an up-and-down first professional season in the Rookie League. He bounced back in 2018, finding success as a reliever with a 2.71 ERA in 73 innings between Single-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lake Elsinore. That same year, he pitched one inning in Triple-A when El Paso needed an extra arm quickly. Boushley credits this to a better understanding of the pro game, as well as the development of his two-seam fastball.
“My first year into my second was like, ‘OK, your fastball is good, but can we find a fastball that we can get to move late?’” Boushley said. “Instead of line drive contact, we can get a pop out or ground ball contact. That has been kind of my focus the last few years, getting my stuff where it doesn’t have to be nasty, but move just enough to force weaker contact.”
In 2019, Boushley slid into the starting rotation after injuries and posted an eye-popping 6-1 strikeout to walk ratio, finishing the year with 104 strikeouts and 16 walks in 102⅓ innings. He finished with the third lowest walk rate in the California League. The fan website MadFriars — which offers complete coverage of the Padres’ minor league system — said Boushley “may have been the most valuable of the staff-members who spent the full season in Elsinore.”
“I held my own, so I was really looking forward to see what kind of role I would have had this year,” Boushley said.
But for Boushley, there are plenty of silver linings.
“The summers in Wisconsin, I don’t think it can get beaten by anything else,” Boushley said. “It has been good. I was just thinking about this the other day actually, sometimes you get frustrated, living at home and whatnot, but I’m trying to count my blessings and to be around my family for a summer. To be able to spend time with them has been great.”
