UW-La Crosse baseball: Former Eagle and Padres prospect Caleb Boushley remains positive without MiLB season

“I’m just trying to continue to take it a day at a time and try not to completely call it a wasted season. I want to keep pitching and keep working on things that I think I can improve on.”

After being sent home from spring training, he didn’t touch a ball for over 2½ weeks as he tried to come to grips with the shock that his season was over before it even began. That soon wore off, and he accompanied his Lake Elsinore teammate and fellow San Diego prospect Elliot Ashbeck back to his hometown of Marshfield, Wisconsin, where the two worked out together, playing catch on any dry surface they could find. This usually meant tennis courts or parking lots as the fields weren’t playable until about mid-May.

Arizona Diamondbacks catching prospect and Marshfield native Daulton Varsho eventually joined them in mid-April to catch bullpens. Varsho and Boushley were teammates in the summer of 2016 with the Eau Claire Express. For all of them, the goal was and still is the same. Keep up with their routine, stay ready for the chance — albeit a rare chance — they get added to the 60-man roster.

“I’m not on the 60-man roster, but there’s still a chance — an outside chance — that if there’s a lot of injuries or if things happen that if they need somebody to be ready and I get the call. I want to be ready,” Boushley said.