UW-La Crosse football: Eagles 'locked in' on stopping hot UW-Stout offense

After a crushing loss to UW-Whitewater last week, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team seems hungry to channel that disappointment into a rebound on the road against UW-Stout on Saturday.

“I’ve just seen everyone super locked in,” senior defensive end Josh Dorschner said. “Everyone’s ready, and we learned from our mistakes. Failure isn’t a bad thing. We’re learning, and everyone’s locked in. I’d hate to be a UW-Stout football player Saturday.”

The Eagles (3-1 overall, 0-1 in the conference) “invested heavily” in the UW-Whitewater game, coach Matt Janus said after the loss. Janus and some players said they reviewed the game, but there’s no time to dwell on it with one of the most proficient offenses in the conference on deck. The Blue Devils have averaged 55.6 points over the course of their current three-game winning streak.

“We haven’t dwelled on it or thought about it because you don’t get a chance in this league,” Janus said. “We’re going to face a really good team that’s lighting up the scoreboard right now and playing really well defensively. We don’t have time to feel bad for ourselves or dwell on anything.”

There’s been no hangover or post-loss fog in practice this week, the coach said after a few days of practice. Janus praised the attitude of his team leading up to its road trip two hours north.

“Our guys are our guys, and they showed up ready to work,” Janus said. “They’ve worked as hard as they have any other week. I haven’t felt anything like that and wouldn’t expect that change from these guys.”

UW-L brought some different looks to its defense for the UW-Whitewater game, mixing up their packages to throw off the passing game. Janus — the co-defensive coordinator along with Michael Zweifel — doesn’t expect to see any departure from base defensive schemes.

“We changed different looks to try and get to the quarterback and put our secondary in good positions,” Janus said. “But we don’t change what we do. We’re not going to change who we are because of a bad game or loss. We’re going to keep putting out what we have. If they don’t know we play quarters, Tampa 2 and blitz, then I don’t know what they’re watching.”

Scouting the Blue Devils

UW-Stout enters 3-1 overall coming off an impressive 73-29 win in its conference opener against UW-Eau Claire. In a meeting last season, UW-L edged out the Blue Devils at home 44-38.

The game plan for stopping the Blue Devils’ offense is a simple one, according to Janus.

“They know it ... stop (Levy Hamer), stop (Arthur Cox) and figure out a way to disrupt the quarterback,” Janus said.

The pair of senior wide receivers Hamer and Cox were both All-WIAC first-team players for UW-Stout last season. Hamer leads the team in receiving yards (302) and touchdown catches (10) from senior quarterback Sean Borgerding.

While Hamer was first-team last season as a wide receiver, Cox earned his first-team credential as an all-purpose player. On top of 178 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown helps put him third in the conference in all-purpose yards.

The Eagles’ kickoff team will try and correct errors from the UW-Whitewater game, in which it allowed 28.8 yards per return.

“I would say (kickoff defense) is really good, but I’ve still got a bad taste in my mouth from Saturday where we just didn’t get our proper angles,” Janus said. “Up to that point, we were pretty good and it helps having (senior kicker) Ryan Beirne. We feel with the leg strength he has, he’s going to get some air under it and kick it into the end zone.”

On defense, Dorschner wants to see the front seven get to Borgerding. The Blue Devils allowed five sacks in a 27-0 season-opening loss to Wartburg that included two Borgerding interceptions. Since then, he’s been sacked only three times.

“In the pass game, we want to get after the quarterback,” Dorschner said. “We want sacks. We need more sacks and (to) keep getting pressure.”

Dorschner added that the key in the running game is sticking to assignments in stopping a rushing attack led by sophomore running back Chase Hughes.

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia believes the offensive approach will be similar to last season’s win over the Blue Devils, in which UW-L ran the ball 46 times as opposed to 24 pass attempts.

“I think we’re going to rely on our run game this week,” Garcia said. “We got a lot of good looks against them and the front that they give. We’ll take shots when they give us chances. Last year, they played pretty far off and just made us dink and dunk down the field. We’ll see if they play that way again.”

Last year, senior running back Joey Stutzman ran for 147 yards and a touchdown against UW-Stout. Senior running back Brad Tobin added 65 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menomonie.