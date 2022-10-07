UW-La Crosse football: Garcia, Eagles finding ways to put loss in rear-view mirror

Lost last Saturday in the drama of the UW-La Crosse football team’s 34-31 loss to UW-Whitewater was just where in his career senior quarterback Cade Garcia truly was.

When one of his passes was a little too high for his receiver — resulting in a Warhawks interception that eventually set up the winning field goal — it was the final play of only his fifth career collegiate start.

“It’s my first experience in college dealing with that,” Garcia said of handling the moments post-interception. “It’s been awhile, trying to process something like that.”

Garcia said his teammates were encouraging after the game, knowing the game doesn’t entirely fall on the one play. UW-L coach Matt Janus said after the game that Garcia makes that throw nine times out of 10.

Several players, if not most, had to grapple with the issue Garcia hasn’t faced since high school. How do you turn your attention to what’s ahead and put a heartbreaking loss in the rear view mirror?

The quarterback, as athletes always seem to do, made it sound easy.

“I just took an hour to talk with my parents and friends just getting it all out,” Garcia said. “After that, I just had a good night hanging out with friends and getting over it. Sunday, I started watching Stout film. I didn’t really dwell on it. Everything is still in front of us, and our goal is to make the playoffs even with the conference kind of out of our control. ... You can’t let it cost you another game.”

Among his post-game comments, Janus said getting the Eagles’ focus back to its six remaining conference games would be “the biggest challenge we have as coaches.” His message to the team isn’t as simple as moving on. Janus wants to see growth.

“We talked to them on Saturday that they have their time to pout and be sad,” Janus said. “But as we get back to work on Monday, it’s all about UW-Stout because that’s a huge game. I try to tell them that sometimes you face adversity in life and pain is not pointless. We’re going to come out of this stronger than we have before as long as we take away what we needed.”

While the exit from the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on Saturday felt like a funeral march for the Eagles, the attitude had completely shifted by Tuesday as senior defensive end Josh Dorschner seemed to lean into his coach’s message about coming out stronger than before.

All but two Whitewater possessions ended in points — both missed field goals. Dorschner said a review of the game showed that assignment play could be improved on defense, and he’s confident improvement will be seen.

“We worked really hard, and there were a lot of good things we put out there,” Dorschner said. “With a last-second field goal, you can’t ask for much more. We were in a position to win, and it just didn’t happen. We’re going to learn from the failures and come back even better. We still believe we’re a national championship contender, and we’re going to be there.”

Even with the late interception not a few days old, Garcia is looking at the brighter side of the loss — and for good reason. The Whitefish Bay product threw a touchdown on the opening possession, then led the Eagles’ final touchdown drive before sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand scored on a 4-yard run.

“Once I had a little time to process it, what I took out of it the most is we went against one of the top defenses in the country and did whatever we wanted, scoring a lot of points,” Garcia said.

The voters at D3football.com seem to agree. Despite the loss, the Eagles didn’t move from their ninth-place ranking.