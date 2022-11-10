UW-La Crosse football: Graduating seniors take away tons of experience on offensive line

A large portion of the UW-La Crosse football team’s offensive line has been together a long while and played a ton of football.
How much exactly? Of the 18 Eagles in this year’s class of seniors, six are part of the offensive line with a combined 106 games played.
“We really all come together,” right guard Cole Greco said. “We went through 2019, the COVID season, 2021 and now this season. That cohesion has just really helped us up front.”
Greco is one of three starting senior offensive linemen along with fellow guard Ben Hildebrand and center Alex Bongers. The middle of the offensive line helps the Eagles average 440 yards of offense per game.
A key to that is the experience, according to Bongers. The trio and fellow right guard Connor Berry have 75 combined starts.
“From my perspective, we’ve accrued so much experience playing together that a lot of what we do is almost habit,” Bongers said. “We don’t have to talk about a lot of stuff and when we do we’re basically bouncing the same things back to one another. I think putting that together makes things on the field so much easier.”
That level of working experience has produced trust in one another on the field. Hilderbrand detailed a game where the offensive line managed to make adjustments on the fly.
“We played against Oshkosh and they came out in a scheme we weren’t expecting them to so we were able to change up our blocking scheme, talk it through on the sideline and keep going,” Hildebrand said.
Bongers — who has the most starts out of the group at 24 — said he’s learned the playing styles of his teammates well enough to incorporate it into how he approaches double-team blocking among other things.
“I think in a way it works, too, is kind of knowing how we play,” Bongers said. “I’ve played with him so long that I kind of understand how everyone performs different blocks. If we’re doing a double team or something, then I can kind of change what I do depending on who I’m blocking with.”
The connection the offensive line as a whole shares goes beyond the field, according to the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native Hilderbrand.
“On top of that, it’s how much we get along with each other,” Hildebrand said. “We hang out with each other and when something doesn’t work out we’re able to communicate that to each other to get that fixed.”
Bongers has a pair of honorable mention selections from the All-WIAC conference teams. Berry, a Marshfield product, earned second-team honor in 2018 after starting 10 games as a freshman.
The offensive line will have its work cut out for them on senior day, facing the WIAC leader in sacks in UW-Platteville. While it will serve as a day to celebrate the accomplishments of the offensive line group, they hope the end of their collegiate careers comes in a few weeks when they hoist a national championship.
“It’s definitely cool, exciting, lots of emotions going through it,” Hildebrand said. “But at the same time, we plan on playing a few more weeks — hopefully five — after this game. We’re hoping we get another home game.”
COLLECTION: UW-La Crosse football coverage throughout this season
See how the Eagles have fared so far this fall.
Senior running back Joey Stutzman is one of the most reliable players on UW-La Crosse’s football team today and may be one of the most reliable in program history.
What came out of the locker room in the second half was even more of what fans saw in the first. A hard hitting, 60-minute game of chicken to see who would fold first in the heavy rain.
It wasn’t always pretty and went down to the final play, but the UW-La Crosse football team got one final stop against UW-River Falls on Saturday for a 24-17 win.
The final two game stretch of the UW-La Crosse football team’s regular season will be played at home, starting with the 23rd ranked UW-River Falls Falcons at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The seventh-ranked Eagles (7-1, 4-1) needed to find a way to win down the stretch after the Titans tied the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter.
Senior kicker Ryan Beirne kicked a career long 51-yard field goal to put the eighth-ranked Eagles up 38-35 with 51 seconds remaining.
For the 1992 UW-La Crosse football team, a return to Roger Harring Stadium — named after their head coach three decades prior — is “like coming to God’s country.”
With a Homecoming guest list that included their 1992 National Championship team, 10 local high school bands and the newest Wall of Fame inductees, the UW-La Crosse football team more than delivered.
UW-La Crosse football team’s game against UW-Stevens Point will be accompanied by plenty of surrounding pomp and circumstance.
The defense was back near full strength against UW-Eau Claire, and it was the offense’s turn to flex their strength in numbers.
In their first morning kickoff of the season, the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team fittingly got an early start on their way to a 51-21 victory over UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at Carson Park.
UW-La Crosse’s four interceptions against UW-Stout in a 42-21 win last Saturday would be remarkable to most, but not to UW-La Crosse coach Matt Janus.
The No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse football team will be setting their alarms a little earlier Saturday morning, meeting UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park with the early kickoff time of 11:30 a.m.
Four second-half interceptions, including one by sophomore defensive back Aaron Schmitz returned for a 95-yard touchdown, by the No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse football team led them to a dominant 42-21 road win over UW-Stout.
After a crushing loss at home to UW-Whitewater last week, UW-La Crosse seems hungry to channel that disappointment into a rebound on the road against UW-Stout on Saturday.
Lost last Saturday in the drama of UW-La Crosse’s 34-31 loss to UW-Whitewater was just where in his career senior quarterback Cade Garcia truly was.
The UW-La Crosse football team seemed comfortable in front of a rowdy crowd against UW-Whitewater, but the hardest part of the 34-31 loss began as they left the locker room for Mitchell Hall.
No. 3 ranked UW-Whitewater held off the challenge of No. 9 ranked UW-La Crosse by a final score of 34-31 after trading the lead all afternoon.
Ahead of his biggest game since taking over as head coach of the UW-La Crosse football team, Matt Janus has had a consistent message.
The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team opens its WIAC schedule with a high stakes game against third-ranked UW-Whitewater at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium in a battle of conference favorites.
UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus talked about how the Eagles were ready for a challenge in the week leading up to their road meeting with Division II program Wayne State.
After falling behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the UW-La Crosse football team rebounded to upset Division II program Wayne State 28-21.
The UW-La Crosse football team will face the Wayne State Warriors from NCAA Division II for the first time in program history Saturday in Detroit.
It was only fitting that on Dubuque’s Hall of Fame day, the current Eagles defensive backs and special teams coach and 2018 inductee Zweifel returned.
The Eagles turned to senior running back Joey Stutzman and their insurance policy delivered in UWL’s 30-3 victory over the Dubuque Spartans on Saturday.
The UW-La Crosse football team faces Dubuque for the second year in a row on Saturday, but this time with a unique addition to their coaching staff.
UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus is challenging the old football adage of “if you have two quarterbacks, you have none” with another old saying. Two heads are better than one.
The Eagles beat Dakota State 42-7 in their season opener in Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The UW-La Crosse football team’s road map to another playoff berth and its quest for its first national title in 30 years starts against the s…
The biggest hole the UW-La Crosse football team defense had to fill this offseason wasn’t on the field.
Depth is the common word used by the UW-La Crosse football team when describing the offense heading into the 2022 season.
With last year’s quarterback Jacob Parks graduating, UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus is in the position of having to pick the quarterba…
While the first practice of fall camp for the UW-La Crosse football team officially went from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Eagles had plenty more…
Janus and several Eagles players spoke to local outlets at the team’s media day Tuesday morning at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
