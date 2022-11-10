UW-La Crosse football: Graduating seniors take away tons of experience on offensive line

A large portion of the UW-La Crosse football team’s offensive line has been together a long while and played a ton of football.

How much exactly? Of the 18 Eagles in this year’s class of seniors, six are part of the offensive line with a combined 106 games played.

“We really all come together,” right guard Cole Greco said. “We went through 2019, the COVID season, 2021 and now this season. That cohesion has just really helped us up front.”

Greco is one of three starting senior offensive linemen along with fellow guard Ben Hildebrand and center Alex Bongers. The middle of the offensive line helps the Eagles average 440 yards of offense per game.

A key to that is the experience, according to Bongers. The trio and fellow right guard Connor Berry have 75 combined starts.

“From my perspective, we’ve accrued so much experience playing together that a lot of what we do is almost habit,” Bongers said. “We don’t have to talk about a lot of stuff and when we do we’re basically bouncing the same things back to one another. I think putting that together makes things on the field so much easier.”

That level of working experience has produced trust in one another on the field. Hilderbrand detailed a game where the offensive line managed to make adjustments on the fly.

“We played against Oshkosh and they came out in a scheme we weren’t expecting them to so we were able to change up our blocking scheme, talk it through on the sideline and keep going,” Hildebrand said.

Bongers — who has the most starts out of the group at 24 — said he’s learned the playing styles of his teammates well enough to incorporate it into how he approaches double-team blocking among other things.

“I think in a way it works, too, is kind of knowing how we play,” Bongers said. “I’ve played with him so long that I kind of understand how everyone performs different blocks. If we’re doing a double team or something, then I can kind of change what I do depending on who I’m blocking with.”

The connection the offensive line as a whole shares goes beyond the field, according to the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native Hilderbrand.

“On top of that, it’s how much we get along with each other,” Hildebrand said. “We hang out with each other and when something doesn’t work out we’re able to communicate that to each other to get that fixed.”

Bongers has a pair of honorable mention selections from the All-WIAC conference teams. Berry, a Marshfield product, earned second-team honor in 2018 after starting 10 games as a freshman.

The offensive line will have its work cut out for them on senior day, facing the WIAC leader in sacks in UW-Platteville. While it will serve as a day to celebrate the accomplishments of the offensive line group, they hope the end of their collegiate careers comes in a few weeks when they hoist a national championship.

“It’s definitely cool, exciting, lots of emotions going through it,” Hildebrand said. “But at the same time, we plan on playing a few more weeks — hopefully five — after this game. We’re hoping we get another home game.”