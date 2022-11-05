UW-La Crosse football: Kelly, Osborn shine for defense as Eagles hold off UW-River Falls

It wasn’t always pretty and went down to the final play, but the UW-La Crosse football team got one final stop against UW-River Falls on Saturday for a 24-17 win.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (8-1, 5-1) sacked sophomore quarterback Kaleb Blaha four times and intercepted three passes from the dual-threat quarterback. The Falcons (5-4, 3-3) went three-and-out five times and coach Matt Janus gave a huge credit to his defensive line.

“It’s nothing special,” Janus said. “It’s our defensive line. ... They did what they were expected to do. That’s a true credit to them, they played their butts off. We didn’t do anything special, just told them what we expected and held them to high standards.”

Junior defensive end Jack Kelly had three sacks, the most by an Eagles player in the last three seasons. Kelly said the defense came prepared to match a high tempo Falcons offense.

“Janus put in a really good game plan this week,” Kelly said. “We knew the tempo was going to be really fast. That was the biggest thing for us was making sure we were set and not having any miscues on the defensive line. Plus, we were watching the snap count. Understanding all that, the situations, getting guys to certain positions, we did a really good job of it all.”

After scoring a field goal with 12 seconds left, the Falcons recovered an onside kick but were unable to score on two quick plays against a prevent defense.

While the Falcons were able to manage the wind and rain and pass for 277 yards, the Eagles outgained them on the ground with 165 rushing yards. UWL was a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions. Janus credited his offensive line’s resiliency.

“They did a great job,” Janus said. “That’s a really good, fast and physical defensive line they went against. We knew we were going to be off schedule at times, and the message to those guys all week was to be resilient. Don’t put your heads down. We’re not going to be able to live in third and three like we’re used to in some games.”

The Falcons scored on their opening possession with a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Michael Krueger.

It took the rest of the first quarter for UW-L to respond, but they did so with a 32-yard touchdown throw by sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand to junior wide receiver Jack Studer, making it 7-7 after the first.

The score remained tied into the second half as both teams struggled to execute offensively. Blaha was intercepted twice by senior cornerback Cade Osborn in the second quarter while on the Eagles side of the field, including once on fourth down.

“We were able to kind of understand their top formations and their tempo and that helped us settle down and really play our game,” Osborn said. “I was able to get a few great play calls from Janus and was able to get some picks there.”

The Eagles had a scoring opportunity in the final seconds of the half, but Helterbrand was stuffed short of the end zone with no timeouts and UW-L was unable to stop the clock. Things turned around for UW-L early in the second half.

After going three-and-out on the first possession of the third, UW-River Falls saw a snap go over the head of their punter and roll back to their own goal line. Falcons junior punter Crede Timm tried to get the ball out of harm's way, but a fumble was recovered in the end zone by senior Will Josten for a touchdown.

Helterbrand ran for 64 yards and threw for 98, but a knee injury in the third took him out of the game. The Eagles would add a field goal to make it 17-7 going into the fourth.

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia managed his best drive of the game with completions to senior wide receivers Max Stubbendick and Cameron Socrenson before scoring on a goal-line dive with 8:48 remaining.

Blaha has struggled all day, but a 43-yard pass to sophomore quarterback Tim Oeun helped the sophomore set up a five-yard touchdown run.

Junior linebacker Ryan Daines’ interception with 2:05 left looked to have finished the Falcons. Daines fumbled on the return, UW-River Falls recovered and eventually made a 23-yard field goal.

After recovering an onside kick and gaining 14 yards on a pass to sophomore wide receiver Luke Kush, Blaha — who finished with 263 passing yards and 76 rushing yards — had his final pass of the day fall incomplete with no time remaining.

UW-L returns to Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex next week for its final regular-season game with chances at a WIAC title still in play. The Eagles face UW-Platteville at 1 p.m. Saturday.