As they walked through the hallways of Mitchell Hall after Wednesday’s game against Luther College, players and coaches on the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team had the same frustrated look.
It’s a look that usually follows a loss, but the Eagles defeated the visiting Norse 76-64 in their second game of the season, and never trailed. So why the less-than-pleased appearance?
“We know we can play a lot better,” junior forward Terek Nesheim said. “We knew we didn’t play our best basketball. If we’re going to compete in the WIAC this year for a title, it’s going to have to be a lot better basketball.”
La Crosse (2-0) committed 24 fouls and had 11 second-half turnovers that allowed Luther (0-1) — a team that lost its final 14 games of last season — to get back into the game. Luther cut the lead to 67-58 with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.
The Eagles managed to hold off any further advances from the Norse, getting two crucial stops in the final three minutes and making a few free throws to seal the win. But the fouls and the inconsistency with which his team played had coach Kent Dernbach frustrated.
“When we swing the ball side-top-side, and play inside-out — just like any basketball team wants to be able to do at any level — then we’re pretty good, we only commit one turnover,” Dernbach said. “When we don’t do that, and we try to pound the ball and do it ourselves, then we’re not a good offensive team.”
A 22-5 run to start the game gave the Eagles all the cushion they’d need, and a good start to the second half had them up 19. But that was when the turnovers mounted, and key players like senior point guard Taulvish McCray and senior forwards Ben Meinholz and Brendon Manning were forced to sit due to foul trouble.
Nesheim and Meinholz scored a game-high 15 points each, while Zac Haese added 12. Manning had eight points and nine rebounds despite playing just 20 minutes.
“We had a lot of mismatches size-wise, so we were trying to go inside a lot,” said Meinholz, who became the 16th UW-L player to score 1,000 points with a fast-break layup in the first half. “For me and Taulvish, when we go out, it’s next man up. We’ve got a lot of new guys who are getting accustomed to each other, playing with new people every day.”
Luther found success driving to the basket and initiating contact, and it was part of the reason there were 44 total fouls called. But the trips the Norse earned the free-throw line came up empty as often as they were successful, as they went 15-for-30 from the line while UW-L made 13 of 18 attempts.
Ten players for La Crosse played at least 9 minutes.
UW-L survived a first half in which it committed 12 fouls with efficient shooting from the 3-point line and from the bench.
Haese, a junior transfer from Lindenwood, made four 3s off the bench in the first half, while freshman and Tomah High School graduate Josh Dahlke provided five points, including a three-point play, and three rebounds before halftime. The bench players were the catalysts to a 15-0 run that gave UW-L a 22-5 lead with 12:41 left in the half.
Dahlke finished with six points and five rebounds, including four on offense.
Manning — the reigning WIAC player of the week — was limited to 3 minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls, and McCray got his second foul with six minutes left in the half. Luther was in the bonus for the final 10:51 of the half, but made just 8 of 17 free-throw tries.
There’s not a ton of time for La Crosse to get right, as the next 10 days features three road games at Ripon, St. John’s and Bethel that will challenge it to improve on a sloppy performance Wednesday.
“It’s a really good Ripon team, they’ve got some players over there,” Nesheim said. “They’re coming in expecting to beat us. We know that, we’ll set the tone the rest of this week.”
