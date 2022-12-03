UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Depth, Anderson's season-high 29 leads Eagles past Blugolds

Some teams might have hit the panic button if they were in the situation the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team found themselves in during Saturday’s game against UW-Eau Claire.

With the Blugolds hitting 3-pointers at an alarming pace, including five makes from junior guard Michael Casper alone, the fourth-ranked Eagles trailed by 16 with just over five minutes to go in the first half.

That’s when coach Kent Dernbach leaned on one of UWL’s biggest strengths. It’s depth.

“We decided to go a little bit smaller with it and that’s the versatility that we have on our team,” Dernbach said. “There’s games this year where we’ve had to go bigger and match the other team's physical play. This was actually the first time we had to go smaller. That was the main adjustment we had.”

The Eagles (8-0, 2-0) came back to take the lead early in the second half and win 84-77 to stay undefeated in what Dernbach described as a “choppy” game. Senior guard Ethan Anderson had a season-high 29 points, but it wasn’t just him who had a big night.

“We’re really so deep from one through 21,” Anderson said. “We feel like we can put anyone out there and they can perform and get it done on both ends. That’s just the belief in our system, working day in and day out.”

Senior forward Austin Westra had 20 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 8-for-8 at the free throw line. The De Forest grad also had four steals as he brings an aggressive inside presence to the Eagles on both ends.

“Austin has just done a great job of finding where he can score it and is playing with great pace, rhythm and balance to his game,” Dernbach said. “If a double team comes, he can kick it out to multiple shooters we have on our team. If not, he knows how to get to his spot.

Senior guard Craig Steele had 16 points and sophomore guard Torin Hannah had nine points and five rebounds in his first start of the season. Both are among the players Dernbach said have elevated this team through the continued rise of Westra.

“In addition to that, you have the continued comfortness of Steele and Hannah, (senior guard) Henry Noone, (junior guard) Will Fuhrmann. It goes on and on. We’ve been able to consistently get guys to play at the standard on a nightly basis where we’ve gone 11 or 12 deep. That’s unique, that’s not easy to do.”

UW-Eau Claire shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arch before halftime. The Eagles managed to close the gap with a 14-3 run in the final five minutes of the half — eight points from Anderson and six from Westra — to make it 39-34 at halftime.

A Westra put back with 17:28 to go in the second half put the Eagles ahead and was part of a 12-0 run. Anderson’s 16 points in the second half helped balance out a 20-point performance from Casper and a 22-point performance from senior forward Brock Voigt.

The Eagles entered the game shooting 50% from the field this year. They shot 54% against UW-Eau Claire and went 22-for-29 from the free-throw line. The strength comes from a simple philosophy from Dernbach.

“When you can put five guys out there who can pass, catch and shoot it, the open man is the right pass. Once you get comfortable making that decision, you’re going to get good looks,” Anderson said.

Dernbach and Anderson both agreed on one area UWL needs to address. The Eagles give up an average of 69.4 points a game defensively, a potential trouble spot for if that shooting well ever runs dry.

“Defensively, we’re still not where we want to be,” Anderson said. “Rebounding too. Just competing will get us better, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The Eagles play five more non-conference games with their taste of WIAC action complete, visiting Luther College in Decorah, Iowa at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.