UW-La Crosse men's basketball: Dernbach, Eagles building team for the long run

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball appeared to be on cruise control last season entering February ... before the wheels started to come off.

Entering the month at 16-3 with a defense averaging 62 points allowed per game, the Eagles would lose their last two regular season games while their average points allowed over the last nine balloon to 72.2 points before a second-round exit in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“That was all on the defensive end,” coach Kent Dernbach said. “We were top 10 in the country in the later part of January and then finished with the 70th-best defense in the nation.”

The bright spot to coach Dernbach — entering his sixth season in La Crosse — is that six of those seven losses came against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally. Still, the Eagles spent the offseason before the 2022-2023 season building themselves for a stronger February and March.

“Taking a loss isn’t surprising, it’s just how are you going to over achieve into week 19 and 20,” Dernbach said. “That’s what we talk about with our guys. We want to play our best basketball come the WIAC tournament.”

The Eagles enter the season ranked 15th nationally with their coach knowing their path up the rankings toward conference favorites like UW-Oshkosh — ranked third nationally — is by building the defense.

“Our focus at the beginning is always to be one of the best defensive teams in the league,” Dernbach said. “If we’re able to do that, you're going to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. We build it on that side and if we’re able to do that every day in practice, then our offense should be able to go against that every single day and we build ourselves day-by-day, week-by-week on the offensive side.”

Senior guard Ethan Anderson returns after 19.3 points per game last season on 52% field goal shooting. While the Eagles have their No. 1 scoring option returning, they lose three starters in Wyatt Cook, Seth Anderson and Sean Suchomel. Part of the early season will be spent finding out who will fill those roles.

“The best thing our program has been able to do the last five years is have guys working their tail off and ready to step up when players graduate,” Dernbach said. “What are those next guys ready to step up in our program? Those are all the answers we’re searching for right now. They’re there, we just have to find what the right recipe is.”

Dernbach believes a motion offense will help give ample opportunities for everyone to make plays. Anderson said he’s confident in what he’s seen through camp.

“I know we have a roster full of guys willing to work hard and ready to fill that role,” said Anderson, a Black River Falls High School graduate. “I have all the confidence in the world that we’ll have guys step up and we’ll be just fine.”

Among the favorites to break out is senior center Austin Westra, last season’s team leader in plus-minus while averaging 7.6 points off the bench. Dernbach said Westra is “eager to earn a starting spot.”

In an effort to further improve his scoring ability, the 6-foot-6 De Forest product is hoping to start finding shots on his non-dominant left side.

“This offseason, I really worked on my left hand,” Westra said. “I’m known for my right-hand drive, right-hand hook. So I’m really working on the left. I think it’ll really elevate my game, and it has in practice so far.”

Senior guard Craig Steele’s consistency and leadership stand out to his coach and teammates. He averaged 5.4 points per game last season. Senior guard Henry Noone and junior guard Will Fuhrmann each started 14 games last season with Noone shooting a team-high 128 three pointers.

Sophomores Anthony Espensen and Jake Gross have proven themselves in practice and are expected to see more minutes.

“I think we can be really deep this year,” said Anderson, three-time All-WIAC first-team guard. “We might not necessarily point at one guy, but a group. A lot of guys will get their name called and have that opportunity.”

The start of this year’s season comes with two major tests out the gate. The Eagles open with 25th-ranked Saint John’s (Minn.) on Tuesday before heading to Ohio to play 17th-ranked Marietta College on Friday.

“That’s why we play is to be in those big games and we’re going to have a bunch early on,” Dernbach said. “Are we going to come out on the right side of all of those? I’m not sure, but I know we’re going to get better week-by-week in a way that makes us ready for later in the year.”

Tip off against Saint John’s is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mitchell Hall.

College basketball: UW-L visits Italy for first international trip When the idea of UW-La Crosse men’s basketball’s recent trip to Italy was conceived in 2017,…