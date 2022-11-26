UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Defense stays strong, Eagles sweep Thanksgiving Classic

The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team has used their hosting tournament, the Thanksgiving Classic, to flex their defensive muscle.

After holding UW-Superior to 35 points on Friday, the Eagles (8-0) defeated the Milwaukee School of Engineering 65-28 Saturday in La Crosse.

UWL kept the Raiders to just eight points in the first half and under 20% shooting from the field. It’s the first time the Eagles have held an opponent to under 30 points since Nov. 13 last season, beating Martin Luther College 64-27.

Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne led the Eagles with 12 points and eight rebounds. Junior forward Aaliyah McMillan added 11 points off the bench.

Junior guard Alivia Arnebeck was a key piece of the Eagles defense, getting two steals and two blocks to top off a six-point game.

The undefeated Eagles will play their first WIAC game Wednesday when they host UW-Whitewater at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Hall.