UW-La Crosse women's basketball: Poor shooting ends Eagles undefeated start

Heads weren’t hanging low as the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team walked off the court Wednesday night following a 58-53 loss to ninth-ranked UW-Whitewater at home.

The previously undefeated Eagles left Mitchell Hall with their heads held high, feeling less defeated and more determined.

“We know we can play with any of these top teams,” sophomore guard Lauryn Milne said after scoring a team-high 14 points. “We know how competitive our conference is. We can do it. We’re this close. Next time, we’re going to get them.”

UWL never let the Warhawks out of their sight, leading the game in the third quarter before a 10-0 run gave UW-Whitewater enough breathing room to hold off their WIAC rival. Despite shooting twice as many free throws and forcing 21 turnovers, a poor shooting night ultimately undid the coach Karen Middleton’s squad.

“We were right there and it was a close battle,” Middleton said. “I’m so proud of the effort we gave. It would have been nice for some of those shots to go down but I love what we did and how we did it. It really shows us a lot moving forward to Saturday and the rest of WIAC play.”

The Eagles (8-1, 0-1) shot just 28.8% from the field and made just one of 14 3-point shot attempts. Middleton believes their defensive aggression carried over on offense, getting shooters out of sync.

“We’re typically a little better 3-point shooting team than 1-for-14 and we will be,” Middleton said. “I think it’s a matter of settling in. We played so hard and had such a great pace that we needed to settle down to get those shots to go down.”

UW-Whitewater junior guard Maggie Trautsch had a game-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds. The Warhawks (6-1, 1-0) were held in check in the paint, but managed to shoot 50% from beyond the arc. Senior forward Aleah Grundahl was held to just seven points by UWL.

“I think it was tremendous holding them to 58 points,” Middleton said. “They’re a team that averages much more than that. I thought from a post standpoint we did a really good job. We held Grundahl back a little bit and that’s a tough task. She’s a special player, coming back as co-player of the year.”

The tone of the defensive slugfest was set in the first quarter. The Warhawks committed eight turnovers, but they made up for it at the other end by holding UWL to 2-for-14 shooting from the field.

A 3-pointer from Trautsch put Whitewater ahead 11-10 late in the first. Trautsch had another open three as did sophomore guard Kacie Carollo. Both had 10 points by halftime and Carollo would chalk up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but also committed seven turnovers.

The Eagles trailed by as many as eight in the second, but that UW-Whitewater lead shrunk to 27-24 by halftime behind three points in the final minute from sophomore guard Kallie Meeker.

A technical foul on UW-Whitewater coach Keri Carollo with two minutes and 51 seconds left in the third allowed junior guard Paige Schumann to tie the game at 33-33 on a free throw.

Senior forward Akaba Gilles had six points off the bench in the third and would finish with 12. Her layup with 1:04 left in the third put the Eagles ahead, but the Warhawks charged back not long.

Trautsch scored two unassisted baskets in the final minute of the third and added a 3-pointer early in the fourth to lead a 10-0 UW-Whitewater surge. The best the Eagles could muster late was a quick 4-0 run.

The Eagles next WIAC matchup comes at 5 p.m. Saturday when they visit the 12th-ranked UW-Eau Claire.