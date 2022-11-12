UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Early goal helps Eagles in shutout second round win

For the UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team, there’s been no place like home in 2022.

Playing the host for their section of the NCAA Division III tournament, the Eagles secured a win in the second round Saturday 1-0 against Illinois Wesleyan and brought their home record to 13-0-1.

The game’s only score came on its first shot. Junior forward Ainsley Allan scored in the second minute off an assist by sophomore midfielder Ellie Arndt. It was Allan’s 15th goal of the season and Arndt’s seventh assist.

The Eagles (20-1-1) limited Illinois Wesleyan to just four shots in the first half. When their opponents turned up the shooting aggression in the second half, sophomore goalkeeper McKenna Lloyd held strong with six saves in the shutout.

UWL advances to the third round to face the winner of a Sunday match between Rowan and Virginia Wesleyan for a spot in the quarterfinals.