UW-La Crosse women's soccer: Four score in shutout win over St. Scholastica

DULUTH — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team beat College of St. Scholastica 4-0 with four different Eagles scoring goals, including three getting their first points of the season.

Sophomore forward Rachael Janes scored her first goal of the season off an assist by junior forward Natalie Schisel and freshman forward Lindsey Szymanski in the 30th minute.

Schisel scored her second goal of the season unassisted in the 41st minute before Szymanski scored right before halftime to make it 3-0 Eagles.

Junior midfielder Cameron Daily had the only goal of the second half in the 82nd minute to round out the scoring.

The No. 20-ranked Eagles (6-1-0) outshot St. Scholastica 19-4, with only one shot by the Saints (1-5-1) being on goal. The shot was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Anger, the only save she had in a shutout.

UWL returns to La Crosse for a Sunday matchup with St. Norbert College. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.