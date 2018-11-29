SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After 38 matches, including three at the NAIA Volleyball National Championship, it came down to this for Viterbo University’s volleyball team: A one-set, 25-point showdown, to determine whose season remained alive, and what team packed its bags and headed home.
After No. 7 Viterbo roared back from a two-set deficit to beat No. 10 Southern Oregon — which had swept its first two national tournament matches — in five sets Thursday afternoon, there was a three-way logjam as the V-Hawks, Southern Oregon and Jamestown, N.D., each had 2-1 records after three days of pool play concluded. Only two teams from each of eight pools advance to the Round of 16 on Friday, so a tiebreaker system gave Southern Oregon (28-4) the No. 1 seed — and a berth into the single-elimination round.
Viterbo and Jamestown, however, needed to play a one-set, winner-take-all match late Thursday night. The winner of that set advances to the single-elimination, Round of 16 on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.
The result of that match was not available as of Tribune press time, but details are available at lacrossetribune.com.
It took a gallant comeback for Viterbo (31-7) to even reach the one-set playoff, as the V-Hawks fell behind No. 10 Southern Oregon two sets to none, then rallied to win what was a season-saving match in five.
“Overall, the first two sets we were not playing badly, just poorly in little stretches,” DeLong said. “We just had to stay calm and play the point in front of us. We have been tested all year by a number of teams, we just had to keep playing hard and do the things we do.”
Viterbo did just that. After an attack percent of .025 in the first set and .133 in the second, the V-Hawks — behind sophomore Katie Frohmader — got rolling in the third set.
Frohmader, a 6-foot outside hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., played well in the third, fourth and fifth sets, finishing with a team-best 16 kills and helping Viterbo to a .333 attack percentage in the third set and a .421 attack mark in the fifth set.
It was Frohmader, along with NSAA Player of the Year Lydia Xu (12 kills), who sparked a 6-0 run in the third set that erased a 16-13 deficit. Fromader had back-to-back kills in the fifth set to erased an 8-6 deficit.
“Fro had her best match of the year. She got some big kills in some big moments for us,” DeLong said. “She has a big swing, and to come up with those plays in key moments, it was big.”
Viterbo trailed three times in the late going of the fifth set — 10-9, 12-11, 13-12 — before Xu smashed a kill to knot it at 13. Hannah Erickson, a senior from Holmen, then closed out the match with consecutive ace serves.
“She has a big-time serve and if ever there was time we needed one, she stepped up and went out and ripped one,” DeLong said. “They took a time out, and she came back and ripped another one for the game winner.”
Aubrey Aspen, a 6-3 senior middle/right side hitter from Sparta, and Maya Roberts, a 6-foot sophomore from Watertown, Wis., added nine kills to a V-Hawks’ attack that featured 54 kills to 55 for Southern Oregon.
Lauryn Sobasky, a 5-9 sophomore setter from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., finished with 18 assists and 15 digs, while junior Chloe Jakscht led the V-Hawks with 25 assists.
