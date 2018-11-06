With a lightning-quick swing of her whip-like right arm, Lydia Xu doesn’t take long to capture your attention.
Or keep it.
For one thing, she stands 6-foot-4, and for another, her athletic skills stand out, even on a nationally ranked Viterbo University volleyball team chocked full of talent.
Then you watch how quick, how powerful, and how downright lethal Xu’s spikes are. If you enjoy high-level volleyball, you’re hooked.
A likely North Star Athletic Association player of the year in her first collegiate season, Xu has quickly become one of the go-to players for No. 7 Viterbo (27-6) as it prepares to host the NSAA Tournament this weekend.
Viterbo, the No. 1 seed, will face either fifth-seeded Mayville State or fourth-seeded Valley City State in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Beggs Gymnasium.
The championship match is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
“I think the first match she played — she missed the first six — down in Columbia (Mo.), Bradyn (Coach Ryan DeLong’s 9-year-old son) was sitting on the bench with me,” Ryan DeLong said, “and he said, ‘1-for-1, 2-for-2,’ and when he got to ‘11-for-11’ — she got 11 kills in 11 sets — I think I understood she was going to be pretty special.”
What DeLong didn’t fully understand — no one likely did — was how much of an impact Xu, a 23-year-old sophomore from Shanghai, China, was going to have off the court. With her Viterbo teammates, coaches, and fellow students.
She’s a walking, fluent-English speaking, lesson in Chinese culture with a friendly, inviting twist.
“(Coach) DeLong didn’t really tell us about her until she was almost here (to start the season),” said Viterbo’s sophomore setter, Lauryn Sobasky. “So we had no idea what to expect.
“Once you meet her, she is kind of quiet at first, but once you get her talking, she is very outgoing.
“She definitely has cultural differences, obviously, and she shares that with us. It is just fun to see her adjusting. She is just a very funny and outgoing person. I think she really likes it here and we love that she is here.”
Having the second-highest hitting percentage in the NAIA (.438) doesn’t hurt. Nor does the fact that Xu is third on the V-Hawks in kills (276) and blocks (80) despite missing the first six matches of the season when her transcripts were being worked out.
Xu, who began playing competitive volleyball at 16, has remained humble despite her accomplishments and impact on the team and the NSAA.
“I feel like, ‘Wow,’ when I first came in here (Beggs Gymnasium), and all those girls, they are so intense in practicing. Like right now, you can hear, it is so intense, so much fun” Xu said.
“For me, personally, when someone watches my game, I am quiet. I think, the most difference to volleyball in China, is there are so many things in volleyball (here) before we have matches, we dance with each other and we cheer. We have different ways to cheer our team up before the game.
“In China, no.”
It took Xu’s teammates — and her coaches — some time to adjust to her almost emotionless, almost stoic, style. She said she enjoys the “fun,” but that’s not her style.
“We are more, we have more energy and effort and excitement in our program,” DeLong said. “She is not like that. She is not about yelling, screaming and excitement. She is more workmanlike and does her thing.”
Unless, of course, she happens to be shopping with DeLong’s wife, Kari, or testing out some of the area’s finer restaurants. While Xu admits it has taken some time to adjust to the American diet, she has had nearly a year to do so.
She came to Viterbo in January, where she started classes and began to experience the American culture first-hand.
“The hardest thing, I think, it was the food. I actually tried all the Chinese food in La Crosse … It is OK,” Xu said, breaking into a wry smile. “I sometimes make myself food. I discover some very delicious American food — I like cheese curds.
“My favorite is coleslaw. I think it is so delicious.”
While adapting to a different diet has been challenging, so has living in a city of 50,000 compared to Shanhai, the second-largest city in the world with a population of more than 24 million.
“It is nice. In smaller city people all know each other and say ‘Hi’ even though they don’t know each other. They are so friendly,” Xu said. “Shanghia, we basically don’t speak (on the street).”
Xu, a sports management major, has been able to do some traveling before the V-Hawks’ season started. She’s been to California, Colorado, Miami and New York.
“I like traveling,” she quickly says.
She also enjoys the natural beauty of the La Crosse area.
“You have lots of hiking around here, outdoor stuff,” Xu said. “The people here, they have different personalities than in China.”
So while Xu has undeniable athletic talent that has translated well to the volleyball court and could well propel Viterbo deep into the NAIA national tournament later this month, that’s not the thing that sticks out most to DeLong.
“It has been an adventure since Day 1, for sure, and it has been great. Culture wise, she brings in a totally different culture, a totally different experience, a totally different mindset,” DeLong said. “She has been kind of an extended part of our family — my boys have enjoyed having her around — and she has her adopted parents here, the Carlsons, and we all have kind of taken her under our wings.
“And our team, in four years we are trying to teach them about volleyball, about life. Seeing Lydia, seeing a different culture, it is unique and I think they will learn from that. To experience that in a team setting, I think is very special.”
