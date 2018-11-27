SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Viterbo University volleyball team shook off 17 days of rust in a few minutes, then did what it has done all season — use its depth to wear down, then overpower opponents.
That was the story of the V-Hawks’ 3-1 opening-round victory over Saint Xaivier (Ill.) Tuesday afternoon at the 39th annual NAIA Volleyball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center.
Viterbo (30-6), which is making its fifth consecutive and sixth overall national championship appearance, won the first two sets 25-19, 25-21. The V-Hawks dropped the third set, 26-24, then fell behind in the fourth set where it lost libero Rachel Frankowski to an injury. Despite the loss of its top defensive player, Viterbo closed out the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set.
The V-Hawks, ranked No. 7 in the NAIA, will face Jamestown University at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the second round, then close out pool play at 4 p.m. Thursday against No. 10 Southern Oregon. The top two finishers in each pool than qualify for the single-elimination part of the tournament.
“I thought we came out and had a good game plan and our girls executed it well,” Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong said. “I don’t think there was any rust at all. Saint Xavier, we have seen them before, so I was pretty excited to see how we came out and controlled the first two sets.
“Offensively we had big days out of Lydia (Xu) and Aubrey (Aspen) and Maya Roberts. They were out of system and we had some big service runs that helped us.”
Viterbo, behind NSAA Player of the Year Lydia Xu, started fast despite not playing since Nov. 10 when it beat Dakota State in the championship of the NSAA Tournament. Xu, a sophomore from Shanghai, China, led a balanced V-Hawks’ attack with 16 kills, while Aubrey Aspen, a 6-foot-3 senior from Sparta, added 14 kills.
Maya Roberts, a sophomore middle hitter, did her part, too, with 11 kills as Xu, Aspen and Roberts combined for 41 of Viterbo’s 48 kills. Roberts, DeLong said, has really played well and elevated her game the past three weeks.
“I had to make some adjustments this year and I had a slow start to the season, but thanks to the support of the team and the coaching staff, I made some adjustments to bring me back where I was my freshman year,” Roberts said. “It is a really good relief and it has come at a good time for us.”
The V-Hawks were consistent on offense, finishing with a .234 hitting percentage, compared with .084 for Saint Xavier (28-10).
The match didn’t come without its scary moments, however, as Saint Xavier won the third set, then was leading 6-4 early in the fourth when Frankowski dove for a ball near the wall, then hit a railing. The impact caused a gash on her forehead which would later require four stitches to close.
“She dove for a ball up against a railing and went head-first right into it. She hit something and cut her forehead, leaving blood all over,” DeLong said. “She had to leave and get stitches, so we had to deal with a little adversity in the fourth set.
“We just lost he third set and get down early in the fourth, then lose our libero. We have some issues come up all year long and we had to be resilient, but that is the kind of the team we have. I was excited to see how they mentally stayed strong.”
DeLong said he expects Frankowski, a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wis., to play Wednesday.
Chloe Jakscht (24 assists) and Lauryn Sobasky (16) ran the offense for Viterbo, and kept Saint Xavier guessing as to what was coming next.
Defensively, Viterbo used strong efforts from Rachel Frankowski (13 digs) and Katie Frohmader (11) to control Saint Xavier, which received 12 kills from Kate Bontrager.
